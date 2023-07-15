6 Transfers That Might Happen Before 2023/24 Football Season Starts.

The sport of football is one of the most well-known sports that we have available to us today. In addition to that, it has the greatest number of supporters coming from all around the world.

The summer transfer windows are currently active, which means that many football clubs are in the process of releasing current players and recruiting new players to participate in their teams for the upcoming season 2023/2024.

There has been a mass exodus of well-known players from their respective teams; for example, Lionel Messi just moved to Inter Miami from the French club Paris Saint-German after previously playing for Paris Saint-German.

Mason Mount, a former player for the Chelsea football club in England, has departed the team and joined the Manchester United club. Benzema is now playing for the Saudi Arabian Football team after leaving Real Madrid. Kovacic is a member of the Manchester City football team at this point.

The following are some of the possible transactions that will take place during the 2023–2024 season.

1. Kylian Mbappe.

Since Paris Saint-Germain have not picked up the option to renew his contract, there is a chance that he will join Real Madrid. He is currently playing for PSG.

Harry Kane

This coming football season could see Harry Kane switch clubs and play for Manchester United instead of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

3. Onana.

This summer, the goalkeeper from Inter Milan may sign with Manchester United to take the place of David Degea, who has previously parted ways with the club.

4. Achraf Hakimi.

It’s possible that Achraf Hakimi may quit the Paris Saint-Germain football club and sign with the Manchester City team in London.

5. Dusan Vlahovic.

In the upcoming summer transfer window, it’s possible that Dusan Vlahovic will switch allegiances from the Italian football club Juventus to the English football club Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic ranks sixth.

This upcoming summer, Christian Pulisic could end up playing for AC Milan instead of the English football team Chelsea.

Jmews (

)