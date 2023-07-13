6 Players That Have Been Linked With A Move To Another Club This Summer

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with a move to Manchester United according to reports. The Moroccan international was one of the best performers in the 2022 World Cup and has been in top form ever since. Barcelona were interested in signing Amrabat from Fiorentina but the deal fell through because of their financial struggles. The Catalan club were unable to reach an agreement with Fiorentina over the transfer of Sofyan Amrabat. He has now been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Hugo Lloris has been linked with a move to PSG. However, Lloris is seen at Inter as a replacement for Andre Onana, who is set to join Manchester United.

Lloris, 36, has one year remaining on his Spurs contract and will be allowed to leave Spurs by new manager Ange Postecoglou following the arrival of Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

Lyon star Cherki has been linked with a move to Chelsea while Bayer Leverkusen forward Diaby is currently on Aston Villa’s transfer radar. Unai Emery wants to sign Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

RB Leipzig forward Okafor has been linked with a move to Juventus and Paul Pogba has offers from Saudi Arabia amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at Juventus.

