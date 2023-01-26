6 Players That Chelsea Have Signed This January Transfer Window
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
So far in the January transfer window, Chelsea has completed the signing of 6 star players and they include:
1) Mykhailo Mudryk:
Chelsea completed the signing of the star player from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of £88.5m.
2) Benoit Badiashile:
Another signing that Chelsea acquired this January transfer window is Monaco star player Benoit Badiashile. Chelsea completed the signing for £35m.
3) David Datro Fofana:
Chelsea has also signed a Molde striker for an undisclosed fee this winter transfer window.
4) Andrey Santos:
The young star player who starred for Vasco da Gama joined Chelsea this January transfer window for an undisclosed fee.
5) Joao Felix:
Chelsea also added Atletico Madrid star player Joao Felix to their team this January. The Portugal player joined Chelsea on a loan deal.
6) Noni Madueke:
Chelsea also signed a winger from PSV for a fee of £29m. The name of the winger is Noni Madueke.
Political-BigBoy (
)