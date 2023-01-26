6 Players That Chelsea Have Signed This January Transfer Window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

So far in the January transfer window, Chelsea has completed the signing of 6 star players and they include:

1) Mykhailo Mudryk:

Chelsea completed the signing of the star player from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of £88.5m.

2) Benoit Badiashile:

Another signing that Chelsea acquired this January transfer window is Monaco star player Benoit Badiashile. Chelsea completed the signing for £35m.

3) David Datro Fofana:

Chelsea has also signed a Molde striker for an undisclosed fee this winter transfer window.

4) Andrey Santos:

The young star player who starred for Vasco da Gama joined Chelsea this January transfer window for an undisclosed fee.

5) Joao Felix:

Chelsea also added Atletico Madrid star player Joao Felix to their team this January. The Portugal player joined Chelsea on a loan deal.

6) Noni Madueke:

Chelsea also signed a winger from PSV for a fee of £29m. The name of the winger is Noni Madueke.

