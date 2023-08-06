6 Players Real Madrid Sold Too Soon, From Robben To Sneijder

Real Madrid is a club that has seen countless greats don their white and royal blue jersey over the years. While they are undoubtedly one of the most successful clubs in footballing history, they haven’t always made the right decision when it comes to player sales. Here are six players Real Madrid sold too soon.

1. Angel Di Maria

Di Maria was a pivotal part of Real Madrid’s attacking trio that consisted of him, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Despite being a fan favorite, Real Madrid sold him to Manchester United for €75 million in 2014, a decision that is still questioned by many Madridistas to this day.

2. Wesley Sneijder

Sneijder was another fan favorite who helped Real Madrid to a league title during the 2007-08 season. Despite his performances, he was sold to Inter Milan for €15 million, a decision that would later haunt Real Madrid as Sneijder helped Inter to a treble-winning season in 2009-10.

3. Arjen Robben

Robben was sold to Bayern Munich for €25 million in 2009, a decision that is still questioned by many Real Madrid fans. He went on to win countless trophies with Bayern and played a pivotal role in their Champions League success in 2013.

4. Claude Makelele

Makelele was the backbone of Real Madrid’s midfield during the Galacticos era, but was sold to Chelsea for just €16 million in 2003. The decision to sell Makelele is still regarded as one of Real Madrid’s biggest transfer mistakes.

5. Robinho

Robinho was a talented Brazilian forward who was sold to Manchester City for €42 million in 2008. While he failed to live up to his price tag at City, many Real Madrid fans still question the decision to sell him.

6. Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain was a consistent goal scorer for Real Madrid during his time at the club, but was sold to Napoli for €40 million in 2013. He went on to score over 100 goals for the Italian side and helped them to a Coppa Italia victory in 2014.

