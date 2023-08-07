6 New EPL Signings To Watch Out For In 2023-24

As the 2023-24 Premier League season prepares to kick off next week, all eyes are on the new signings eager to leave a mark on English football.

With that said, here are six exciting signings who are poised to make a real impact this season, as per BBC Sport.

6. Moussa Diaby (Winger, Aston Villa)

Aston Villa secures a sensational signing with Moussa Diaby, the talented 24-year-old winger from Bayer Leverkusen and France. Known for his lightning speed and versatility, Diaby has already showcased his prowess, scoring 49 goals and providing 48 assists in his 173 games for Leverkusen.

Last season, he was instrumental in Bundesliga goals, netting nine times and assisting eight others. Villa fans are eager to witness his dynamic performance on the front line, but Unai Emery is yet to determine Diaby’s best position.

5. Mahmoud Dahoud (Midfielder, Brighton)

Brighton’s midfield gains strength with the addition of 27-year-old deep-lying playmaker Mahmoud Dahoud. Joining on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund, Dahoud’s attacking prowess is evident with his 4.9 involvements per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga.

His performance in pre-season fixtures in the USA has impressed Albion fans, and he is set to be a vital piece in their new-look midfield this season.

4. Christopher Nkunku (Forward, Chelsea)

France forward Christopher Nkunku’s £52m move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea makes him one to watch in the Premier League. With 58 goals in the past two Bundesliga seasons, the versatile 25-year-old promises to be the answer to the Blues’ striking woes.

Despite several injury problems, Nkunku emerged as last season’s joint-top scorer in the German top flight. Pochettino sees great potential in him as a striker at Stamford Bridge.

3. Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai, 22, is set to shine in Liverpool’s revamped midfield. With Jordan Henderson and Fabinho moving on, Szoboszlai’s creativity and attacking prowess will be invaluable for the Reds. His 47 chances created in open play during the Bundesliga last season are second to none.

2. Andre Onana (Goalkeeper, Manchester United)

Andre Onana’s £47m move to Manchester United marks a significant change at the club. The Cameroonian goalkeeper brings a new dimension with his skilful footwork and commanding presence. Conceding fewer goals than expected in last season’s Champions League campaign, Onana is already making headlines with his performance and fiery temperament in pre-season fixtures.

1. Sandro Tonali (Midfielder, Newcastle United)

Newcastle United’s signing of 23-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan makes him Italy’s most expensive footballer. Tonali’s battling spirit and technical abilities make him an asset for the Magpies, especially after his exceptional season with Milan. Already impressing in pre-season games, Tonali is set to be a vital player for Newcastle United in the coming campaign.

