6 High Profile Deals That Were Completed In The January Transfer Window

The January transfer window has officially come to an end and it had been thought that not many high profile deals can be done in January. However, the January transfer window has been different as World class deals still took place following interest from top European clubs. In this article, we will be looking at 5 high profile deals that were concluded during the January transfer window for 2023.

1. Joao Cancelo (Bayern Munich)

One of the high profile deals that were completed was the loan switch of Joao Cancelo from Man City to Bayern Munich that will last till the end of the 2022/2023 season. The deal also includes a €70 million buy option which could eventually see Cancelo end up in Bayern Munich on a permanent deal next season.

2. Marcel Sabitzer (Man United)

This was a deal no one knew about until 12 hours to the close of the transfer window. This came due to an injury sustained by Eriksen that could last for 4 months. Man United quickly went out for a replacement and as soon as they identified Sabitzer as a replacement, they wasted no time to get the loan switch done with no option to buy.

3. Joao Felix (Chelsea)

Following Chelsea’s injury crisis, the blues were keen to strengthen their attacking area. As a result, they signed Atletico Madrid star, Joao Felix for a loan fee worth €10 million.

4. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

As earlier said, Chelsea were keen to bolster their attacking department due to sustained injuries to their offensive players. They however, wanted a long term player compared to Felix who was first signed and eventually signed Mykhailo Mudryk for an initial fee worth €70 million with add ons worth €30 million. Arsenal were also interested in the player but it was Chelsea who won the race for his signature.

5. Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

This was one of the best deals in the January transfer window. Enzo Fernandez won the young player award for the Qatar 2022. This drew the interest of Chelsea for the Argentine forward. Chelsea pursued the midfielder for the entirety of the window and signed him on deadline day for a deal worth €120 million.

6. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Liverpool also signed Cody Gakpo which was another top deal to be completed for a fee worth €50 million. However, they signed the Netherland international even before the January transfer window had begun.

