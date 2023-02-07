6 Games In 3 Weeks: Man United’s Remaining Fixtures For February (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Due to the world cup last year, Manchester United alongside many clubs have to play many games in quick succession. However, despite the numerous fixtures, Manchester United have managed to cope really well. The Red Devils are currently on an impressive run of wins at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the next couple of weeks could really test Erik Ten Hag’s side as they won’t only be playing many games but arguably difficult ones.

Man United’s Remaining Fixtures In February

With 3 weeks left in February, the Red Devils have 6 games to play in all competitions. Recall that Manchester United are still in the Carabao cup, FA Cup, and Europa League, coupled with the premier league.

Well, below are the 6 games Manchester United will be playing in the space of 3 weeks.

• Man United Vs Leeds United:

Manchester United’s next game will be against Leeds United on Wednesday. While Manchester United will be looking to continue their good vein of form, Leeds will no doubt want to cause an upset.

• Leeds United Vs Man United:

Over the weekend, Both sides will clash again for the reverse fixture at Elland Road.

• Barcelona Vs Man United:

The long-awaited Europa League tie between Manchester United and Barcelona is set to take place in the coming days.

• Man United Vs Leicester City:

Leicester City’s form this season hasn’t been impressive so far, so they could try to get a huge boost by beating Manchester United.

• Man United Vs Barcelona:

For the second leg of the Europa League tie, Barcelona will travel to Old Trafford.

• Man United Vs Newcastle United:

Manchester United’s final game for February will be a cup final against the high-flying Newcastle United.

Do you think man United can beat Barcelona?

Happylee (

)