6 Chelsea Players Who Could Miss Liverpool Clash At Stamford Bridge This Season.

Chelsea will resume their Premier League campaign on Sunday yo13th August 2023, as they will face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League opener this term.

Chelsea have miss out of signing many top quality players this season, they will be hoping Mauricio Pochettino could build a formidable side that could challenge for trophies this season.

The Blues did excellently well in their pre-season tour in the US, playing 5 games winning 3 and drawing two games in all.

Chelsea have release more than 14 first team players this summer, and they are still willing to allow Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevor Chalobah, Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga to leave this summer. Meanwhile,the official Chelsea website released an injury update on six players who are set to miss the Liverpool game.

The only unexpected player on that list is probably Trevoh Chalobah who is claimed to return to team training. In addition, Benoit Bediashile and Armando Broja are close to completing their rehabilitation before returning to trianing, Marcus Bettinelli , Chelsea’s third choice goalkeeper, is a bit further from recovery.

Finally, it’s along road ahead for Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku who have just started recovering from serious injuries they picked up in pre-season.

Chelsea fans are worried mostly of Christopher Nkunku who was sensational during the pre-season tour in the United States of America. He could help Chelsea score Vhe

