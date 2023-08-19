6 Chelsea player that went to Real Madrid before Kepa Arrizabalaga

Real Madrid has brought in Kepa to replace Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper had to take a long break due to a serious knee injury.

Kepa joins Real Madrid on a loan basis. He will defend Los Blancos until the end of the 2023/2024 season.

Real Madrid is reported to have not included a permanent purchase clause. So, the goalkeeper will have to return to Chelsea at the end of the upcoming season.

Kepa is the latest player recruited by Real Madrid from Chelsea. Previously, there were several players who once wore The Blues’ jersey before becoming inhabitants of Santiago Bernabeu.

Here are six players Real Madrid recruited from Chelsea before Kepa Arrizabalaga:

1. Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. He arrived at Santiago Bernabeu for free after his contract with Chelsea ended.

Rudiger has been tied to a contract by Real Madrid for the next four years. As a result, the German player will defend Los Blancos until 2026.

So far, Rudiger has played 54 matches in all competitions with Real Madrid. He managed to score two goals from his appearances.

2. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard moved to Real Madrid in 2019 after shining with Chelsea. Los Blancos spent 115 million euros to acquire the Belgian player.

However, Hazard couldn’t show his best performance after coming to Santiago Bernabeu. The 32-year-old player missed many matches due to frequent injuries.

Hazard recorded only seven goals and 12 assists from 66 matches in all competitions with Los Blancos. He left the club in the summer of 2023 after his contract was terminated.

3. Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid bought Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in 2018. The Belgian national team goalkeeper was acquired for a fee of 35 million euros.

Upon arriving at Santiago Bernabeu, Courtois immediately became the number one goalkeeper. He managed to displace Keylor Navas from the goal.

So far, Courtois has made 230 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid. He has also won eight titles, including two La Liga and one Champions League.

4. Michael Essien

Michael Essien joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2012. At that time, Essien came to Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea on a loan basis for a season.

Essien played 21 matches in all competitions with Los Blancos. Unfortunately, the Ghanaian midfielder failed to win any titles with El Real.

Essien’s performance wasn’t enough to earn him a longer contract. After failing to shine with Real Madrid, Essien continued his career at AC Milan.

5. Ricardo Carvalho

Ricardo Carvalho had a highly successful career while playing for Chelsea. Jose Mourinho then brought him to Real Madrid in 2010 for 8 million euros.

Carvalho briefly partnered with Pepe in the Los Blancos’ defense. The Portuguese central defender also won La Liga and Copa del Rey titles while wearing Madrid’s jersey.

Carvalho stayed at Santiago Bernabeu for only two seasons before moving to AS Monaco. With Los Blancos, he played 77 matches, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

6. Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben showed promise while playing for Chelsea. Real Madrid then brought the Dutch player in 2007 for 35 million euros.

However, Robben’s time with Real Madrid lasted only two seasons. He was sidelined after Los Blancos signed Cristiano Ronaldo and Ricardo Kaka in the summer of 2009.

Robben made 65 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists for Chelsea. He was sold to Bayern Munich for 25 million euros and achieved significant success with Die Roten.

