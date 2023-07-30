Al-Nassr have continued to reinforce their squad in this summer transfer window having secured the signing of some top players including Marcelo Brozovic.

Here are the 6 Best Players In Al-Nassr If They Sign All Their Transfer Targets

Mane is reportedly on the verge of parting ways with Bayern Munich after just one season to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The Senegalese forward moved to Bayern Munich last summer in a £35 million deal from Liverpool and he had a brilliant start to the season. However, he suffered from multiple injury problems and struggled to put on an impressive display for the Bundesliga giants last season.

Mane was one of the best wingers in the premier league shrine his time at Liverpool. He formed an impressive attacking partnership with Salah and Roberto Firmino before his departure from the club. Sadio Mane can be considered as one of the best premier league wingers of all time.

Accordion to reports, Bayern have accepted a bid of around £34m from Al-Nassr for the 31-year-old winger.

Mane netted 12 times for Bayern Munich in 38 appearances last season and won the Bundesliga title.

Seko Fofana

He was the captain of RC Lens before joining Al-Nassr for a fee around €25-30 million. The 28 year old was one of the best midfielders in the Ligue 1 last season and he’s expected to put on an impressive performance for the Saudi Arabian side.

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has already established himself as one of the best strikers in Saudi Pro League.

Marcelo Brozovic

The former Inter Milan midfielder chose Al-Nassr over Barcelona and has already made some appearances for the Saudi club. He can be considered as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now. Talisca and Alex Telles are the two other best players in Al-Nassr right now.

Malikings (

)