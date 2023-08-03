6 Best footballers who are still free agents

The football transfer window is an incredibly thrilling period for fans, as they eagerly anticipate their favorite clubs spending huge sums of money to bring in top players from around the globe, with the goal of achieving success and winning prestigious trophies.

While certain players attract intense bidding battles for their signatures, others may find themselves with few interested parties, leading to a quiet summer as they search for their next football adventure.

As we approach the final month of the transfer market, there are several prominent names in the sport who are still available as free agents.

Barkley

The ex-Chelsea and Everton player transferred to Nice in 2022. He scored four goals in 28 games for the team before it was announced that he would be leaving at the end of the previous season in Ligue 1.

Sanchez

After leaving Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez, who was once seen as a savior by the fans, has joined three different clubs. His most recent club was Marseille in France, where he had a successful season scoring 14 league goals. This was his best performance since netting 24 goals in the Premier League back in the 2016/17 season.

Chamberlain

The talented midfielder enjoyed six successful years at Liverpool, during which he won numerous trophies, including the Champions League and the Premier League. Unfortunately, his career was marred by frequent injuries, which has led to the 29-year-old now being available for transfer in the market.

De Gea

Although it seemed likely that he would remain at Manchester United, the English powerhouse made a surprising decision to replace De Gea with Andre Onana. This move marked the conclusion of a 12-year association with the Spanish goalkeeper, who had made over 500 appearances for the club.

Lingard

After an unproductive one-year period at Nottingham Forest, where Lingard failed to score any goals in the Premier League, the ex-Manchester United midfielder’s time at the club came to an end at the conclusion of the previous season. Now, he is actively seeking new opportunities and exploring different options for his future in football.

Hazard

The previous Chelsea star had a rough experience at Real Madrid after joining for £88 million in 2019. During his time there, he only managed to score seven goals in 76 games for the Spanish team.

Osho123 (

)