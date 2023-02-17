5 Youngest Debutants in Champions League history

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As more young players receive the chance to showcase their abilities in matches, we are seeing a growth in the number of young players in football. The Champions League is the perfect venue for young players to make their impact debuts since it helps them establish their reputations and, if they succeed in the competition, large teams will pay to sign them.

And over the years, we have witnessed a number of young stars break records by making their Champions League debuts at a young age. The top five newest players to make their debut are shown below.

5. Youri Tielemans (16 years 148 days) —Anderlecht 0-3 Olympiacos, 2 October 2013

When he was five years old, midfielder Tielemans first attracted the eye of Anderlecht. He subsequently rose fast through the ranks, playing the entire 90 minutes of the Belgian club’s loss to Olympiacos at home to make his UEFA Champions League debut. Tielemans, who was 20 at the time, commanded Anderlecht. Then, he moved to Monaco, where he helped Belgium get to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinals. He now competes in England for Leicester City.

4. Alen Halilovic (16 years 128 days) – Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, October 24, 2012

When the waif-like Halilovic trotted on for the final five minutes, Dinamo was about to lose to Paris at home. The youngest goal scorer in Primera Liga history has already been surpassed by the son of former Dinamo player Sead Halilovic, who was touted as the most exciting Croatian prospect since Luka Modric. Although still seeking a huge career breakthrough, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder recently signed with English second-tier outfit Birmingham.

3. Rayan Cherki (16 years, 102 days) – Zenit 2-0 Lyon, 27 November 2019

The attacking midfielder entered the game against Zenit for the final 74 minutes after coming on as a substitute three weeks earlier, when he might have tied Babayaro’s record for the earliest Champions League debut. Cherki had just made his Ligue 1 debut a month before. The young man demonstrated his prowess before to being promoted by scoring four goals in three UEFA Youth League matchdays. When he was 15 years old in September, he had previously scored in that competition.

2. Celestine Babayaro (16 years 86 days) – Stea 1-1 Anderlecht, 23 November 1994

The Nigerian left-back broke the record for being the youngest debutant in UEFA Champions League history when he began for Anderlecht at Steaua in the 1994–1995 group stage. But after a record-breaking debut, Babayaro broke still another record by becoming the league’s youngest player to be expelled 37 minutes later. After joining Chelsea in 1997, he won the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in west London.

1. Youssoufa Moukoko (16 years and 18 days) – Zenit 1-2 Dortmund, 8 December 2020

The previous record, held for years by Céléstine Babayaro, was broken by striker Moukoko (minus three days). At the age of 13, he played for Dortmund’s U17 team, and a year later, their U19 team. He joined Dortmund in 2016. He was an effective player for St. Paul’s Under-13s at the age of ten.

In January 2020, at the age of just 15, Moukoko trained with Dortmund’s first team. On November 21, the day after turning 16, Moukoko made league history by making his debut against Herth as the league’s youngest player ever. A little more than a fortnight after waiting on the bench for two UEFA Champions League games, he earned his senior European debut.

Yekrash01 (

)