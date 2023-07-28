5 Worst Players In The Premier League Ever

Junior Lewis

Junior Lewis, the ungainly midfielder, is remembered by Leicester City supporters as one of the club’s worst-ever players. Critics and fans alike criticized Lewis for his lack of agility and ability to win aerial duels, despite standing at an imposing 6 feet 2 inches. However, his jumping ability, or lack thereof, earned him a humorous tag of being “5 feet 8 inches” when going for headers. His underwhelming performances during his three-year stint at Leicester, where he managed only 30 appearances, left fans disappointed and frustrated.

Adding to his woes, Lewis was also named Stevenage’s worst-ever player in a survey, solidifying his place as one of the Premier League’s most forgettable players. Stevenage had signed him for a significant sum of $210,000, but the investment yielded no results or class from the player. His lackluster performances and the money spent on acquiring him contributed to his inclusion in the list of the worst Premier League players of the decade.

Milton Nunez

Honduran striker Milton Nunez’s arrival at Sunderland in 2000 remains a baffling and questionable decision in the club’s history. Signed by manager Peter Reid for a considerable fee of $2 million on deadline day, Nunez’s time at the club was nothing short of a disappointment. Making just one appearance for the Black Cats, it became evident that Sunderland had signed the wrong player.

The confusion surrounding Nunez’s transfer grew when it was revealed that Peter Reid had actually intended to sign the Colombian striker Adolfo Valencia, who played for PAOK in Greece. Nunez, who played alongside Valencia, had erroneously become the target of Reid’s transfer pursuit. This unfortunate mix-up further solidified Nunez’s position as one of the Premier League’s worst-ever players, especially considering Sunderland’s struggling form during that period.

Jozy Altidore

Jozy Altidore, the American striker, endured a torrid time in the Premier League during his spells with Hull City and Sunderland. Despite his physical attributes, including strength, speed, and ball-holding abilities, Altidore struggled to convert those skills into goals, managing a mere two league goals in 70 appearances for the two clubs.

His underwhelming goal-scoring record and inability to make a significant impact on the field earned him a spot in the list of the Premier League’s worst players. However, Altidore managed to turn his fortunes around after leaving the Premier League, excelling at Major League Soccer club Toronto FC, where he found the back of the net with remarkable consistency.

Ali Dia

No list of the worst Premier League players would be complete without mentioning Ali Dia. His short-lived and comically disastrous spell at Southampton in 1996 cemented his place as arguably the worst player ever to grace the league. Dia’s journey to the Premier League was peculiar, as he managed to convince Southampton’s then-manager, Graeme Souness, that he was a cousin of the legendary George Weah.

Despite a less-than-impressive trial at Coventry and Bournemouth, Dia was inexplicably signed by Southampton. In a fateful match against Leeds, he came on as a substitute but proved utterly incapable of competing at the Premier League level. His laughable performance, combined with being sent off after just 52 minutes of play, solidified his status as the epitome of a Premier League flop.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire, once heralded as one of the most valuable and expensive defenders, has experienced a dramatic turn of fortune during his time at Manchester United. After successful stints at Leicester City, where he played a vital role in their Premier League title-winning campaign, and impressive performances with the England national team, expectations were sky-high when he signed for Manchester United for a colossal fee of $90 million.

However, Maguire’s adaptation to Manchester United’s playing style and the pressure that came with being the world’s most expensive defender seemed to hinder his performances. While he has shown glimpses of his defensive class, he has also suffered from high-profile errors, including scoring several own goals for the club. These mishaps and lackluster displays have put him under scrutiny and led to his inclusion in the list of the worst Premier League players during the 2021/2022 season.

