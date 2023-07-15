5 Worst Manchester United Signings of the Glazer Era

Manchester United has endured 18 years under the ownership of the Glazers, which has been marked by mismanagement and poor transfer decisions. While the Glazers have not hesitated to spend on new signings, several of these acquisitions have proven to be disastrous. Let’s take a closer look at five of the worst signings made by Manchester United during the Glazer era.

5. Jadon Sancho

Despite his potential, Sancho’s performance at Manchester United has been underwhelming since his €85 million transfer in 2021. With only 12 goals and six assists in 79 appearances, he has struggled to make a significant impact at the club.

4. Bebe

Sir Alex Ferguson’s £9 million signing of Bebe in 2010 turned out to be a regrettable move, as the Portuguese attacker made just seven appearances and scored two goals for Manchester United before being loaned out and eventually sold.

3. Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and failed to secure a starting spot even during a loan spell at Everton. With only two goals and two assists in 60 appearances, his time at Manchester United has been disappointing.

2. Angel Di Maria

Despite a strong start, Di Maria’s stint at Manchester United was plagued by inconsistency and a lack of fit with Louis van Gaal’s system. He left the club after just one season, having produced 12 assists and four goals in 33 appearances.

1. Alexis Sanchez

The highly anticipated signing of Sanchez in 2018 proved to be a major disappointment. The Chilean winger struggled to find his form and confidence, contributing only five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances before joining Inter Milan on a free transfer.

