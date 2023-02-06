5 Things You May Not Know About Enzo Fernandez

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Apart from the great memories and moments the World Cup brought to many of us, it also revealed potential and skillful players too.

Among those players the World Cup brought into lime light, Enzo Fernandez is one of them. Fernandez is a 21 year old Argentine midfielder who recently joined Chelsea on a great deal. Many may know where Enzo Fernandez hails from and may even know about the 120 million release clause, but there are still some details which many may not have an idea about. The details are listed below.

5. He Is A Versatile Player

Unlike many footballers, Enzo Fernandez is a versatile player who plays comfortably at various positions.

It was seen in the World Cup how he switched positions in several occasions but still ends up in making an impact on the game.

The Argentine midfielder is also a great goal scorer and attacker as he held the record for the most tackles in the World Cup final match against France in December 2022.

4. He Is Named After A Uruguayan Footballer

Enzo Fernandez was named after a Uruguayan footballer, Enzo Fransescoli by his dad. His dad loved the Uruguayan player so much that he decided to name his son after him.

One of the reasons for his love towards the Uruguayan might be because of the number of years (6) Enzo Fransescoli played for an Argentine team, River Plate FC, and also the number of trophies (7) he won with them.

3. Messi Thinks He Is Spectacular

Lionel Messi sees Enzo Fernandez as a spectacular player and also mentioned it in an interview too.

“I’m not surprised about Enzo, I know him and I see him train everyday. He deserves it because he is a spectacular player.” Messi said.

Enzo Fernandez played with Messi in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and ended up winning the trophy with him. He also played against his Argentine captain in the UEFA Champions League when he was still in Benfica.

2. He Idolises Messi

Enzo Fernandez so much admires Lionel Messi to the extent that he even wrote a letter to him in 2016.

In 2016, after loosing his 3rd International final in a row with Argentina, Messi announced his retirement from the national team. Although Messi was insulted by both the fans and the team, a 15 year old Fernandez wrote a letter to Messi to encourage him and tell him how much he looks up to him.

Although it wasn’t revealed if Messi got the letter or not, but Messi later came out of retirement and ended up winning the Copa America and World Cup for his national team.

1. He Had A Child At Age 19

As young as Enzo is, he is already a father. Fernandez currently has a daughter with his girlfriend, Valentina Cervantes who he started dating in 2019.

His daughter, Oli, was born on the 8th of May, 2020 when he was just 19 years old. Although Enzo’s girlfriend is older than him, they still seem happy together.

