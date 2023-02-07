5 teams yet to concede an own goal in the Premier league this season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Own goals are the stuff of nightmares for footballers and particularly so for defenders, whose main job is to preserve the integrity of their own net by keeping clean sheets. As soon as a player scores an own goal they morph into on-field pariahs, embarrassment etched on their faces as they come to terms with the immediate guilt of it all and try to persevere. Since the beginning of the 2022/23 Premier league season, 29 own goals has been scored across 15 teams in the top flight with Leicester City scoring the most (4).

In view of this, check out five teams who are not yet guilty of shooting themselves on the foot;

1- Manchester United

Third place side Manchester United have conceded 26 goals so far this season, but none has been scored by their own player.

2- Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees have conceded (35) more goals than they have scored (17), and are currently 13th place on the log. Neither of the goals they conceded was an own goal.

3- Fulham

The Cottagers are presently in 8th position on the table, but an own goal isn’t part of the 30 goals they have conceded so far.

4- Everton

18th place Toffees are in serious relegation battle this term but of all the things that has gone wrong for them so far, an own goal isn’t one of them.

5- Newcastle United

The Magpies are currently the best defensive team in the Premier league this campaign with just 12 goals conceded after 21 games and that’s why they are fourth on the table. Like the aforementioned teams, they are also yet to let an own goal slip past them.

