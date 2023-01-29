5 superstars who should not have joined Real Madrid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid is the dream club for many an aspiring footballer, and with good reason. The Spanish giants are one of the biggest clubs in football history. For many footballers, the pinnacle of their career is pulling on the Madrid white and representing Los Blancos, and for a lucky few, the dream becomes a reality.

However, several elite athletes have seen their careers stagnate while playing for Madrid. On that point, let’s look at five players who endured terrible situations while playing for Real Madrid.

1. Kaka

“I agreed to Real Madrid’s offer in 2009, but following the move, I was utterly upset since I couldn’t repeat what I had accomplished for Milan. I didn’t know anything. “Everyone in Italy had adored me, but in Spain, they all wanted me to leave immediately,” Kaka is alleged to have said.

Kaka joined Real Madrid while he was at the top of his game. The Brazilian departed Milan in what he thought was the decision of a lifetime after winning the Ballon d’Or in 2007 and then placing as a finalist the next two seasons. He believed it was time for a change because he had achieved everything at the Italian club, including the Champions League in 2006–07.

Without realizing it, the Brazilian playmaker signed a €67 million contract with Real Madrid, marking the beginning of the end for him. Kaka was compelled to the sidelines once Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil joined the team, warming the benches for the most of the following seasons. One of the most promising careers was ruined by injuries as well. Before returning to his beloved Milan, he competed in 85 league games while sporting the Madrid jersey and netted 23 goals.

However, he was never able to reach those same heights again. He later joined Orlando City and announced his retirement in 2017.

Michael Owen 2.

What-ifs filled the career of Michael Owen. He had the talent to be mentioned in the same sentence as players like Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi, and co., but injuries derailed a large portion of his career and prevented him from reaching his full potential. Up until his contentious transfer to Madrid in 2004, Owen, the last English player to win the Ballon d’Or, was adored at Anfield, where he scored an average of one goal every other game.

At the start of his time in Madrid, Owen, who was given the number 11 jersey, battled with form and was frequently forced to sit on the bench. Owen struggled to establish himself in Spain because to competition from players like Raul, but he still managed to score 13 goals in 36 games.

The Madrid thinktank decided to let him go the next summer after being unimpressed by what they had witnessed. Before joining Stoke, where his career came to an end, Owen was loaned out to Newcastle and Manchester United.

Nuri Sahin 3.

Nuri Sahin had recently won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award when he transferred from Borussia Dortmund to the Santiago Bernabeu for £9 million.

But his time in Madrid turned out to be absolutely terrible. He only made four La Liga games for the dominant Spanish team, failing to register a single goal. In stark contrast, he had achieved six goals and eight assists in his final season in Germany.

Later, Sahin was loaned to Liverpool, where he attempted to fool people, before being brought back to Dortmund, where he was permanently signed in 2014. Despite moving back to Germany, the Turkish international never found his footing again and was mostly utilized in supporting roles before being traded to Werder Bremen.

Arjen Robben, #4

Arjen Robben has achieved nearly every club honor possible during the course of a long career. Despite being unquestionably one of the greatest wingers of all time, his time at Real Madrid was a failure.

Robben was anticipated to make an immediate impact after moving from Chelsea in a £24 million move, but that did not exactly happen. He did enjoy a good season or two, but after Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka joined the team, he was deemed unnecessary and spent the majority of the time on the sidelines.

After the 2008–09 campaign, Robben was transferred to Bayern Munich, where he stayed up until his retirement, successfully reviving a dormant career. For the Spanish team, he only scored 13 goals in 65 appearances, but for Bayern, those totals skyrocket to 144 goals in 309 games.

In 2014, Robben said that switching from Madrid to Bayern was the best decision of his career.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 5.

Huntelaar’s first season at Real Madrid didn’t go too badly by the figures (8 league goals in 20 games), but he was destined for so much more when he first arrived in Spain in a €20 million trade from Ajax.

The ruthless forward had scored 76 goals in just 92 league games for the Dutch champions, but upon moving to Madrid, he received a crushing blow when he learned he wouldn’t be playing in their Champions League team. According to UEFA regulations, only one of the two could make the UCL squad because Madrid had also acquired Lassana Diarra from Portsmouth during the same January transfer window. Diarra eventually made the cut.

Six months after signing with Madrid, Huntelaar was transferred to AC Milan during the summer transfer window. After that, he spent some time with Schalke before returning to his native Netherlands and joining Ajax once more.

Goldenguy (

)