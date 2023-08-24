5 Star Players Who Haven’t Found a New Club Yet

The summer transfer market of 2023 saw players on the hunt for new clubs. Many players decided to switch teams this year.

One transfer that caught a lot of attention was Neymar’s. The Brazilian star left PSG and moved to Al Hilal for a fee of 90 million euros.

There’s also Harry Kane, who moved from Tottenham to Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Declan Rice left West Ham for Arsenal.

However, not all players managed to secure new clubs this summer, despite currently being free agents.

Here are 6 star players who are currently without a club.

1. David de Gea

David de Gea left Manchester United this summer. His contract with the Red Devils expired and wasn’t renewed.

Previously, De Gea played for Manchester United for 12 seasons. The Spanish goalkeeper made 545 appearances in all competitions at Old Trafford.

This summer, De Gea received offers from several clubs like Inter Milan and Bayern Munich. However, the 32-year-old player turned them down.

2. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard moved to Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. Los Blancos spent £103.5 million to secure the signature of the Belgian star.

However, Hazard struggled to perform at his best due to injury issues. He only scored seven goals in 76 matches over four seasons at Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard eventually had to leave Real Madrid this summer as his contract was terminated. Since then, Hazard has yet to find a new club.

3. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos spent most of his career at Real Madrid. However, he decided to move to PSG in 2021.

Ramos’ contract with PSG ended in the summer of 2023. Despite being 37 years old, Ramos hasn’t shown any intention of retiring.

Besiktas was reportedly interested in bringing Ramos in this summer. However, they couldn’t meet his wage demands.

4. Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard was once a part of the Premier League giants, Manchester United. He moved to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2022.

However, Lingard was only on a one-year contract. He played 20 matches, scoring two goals and providing two assists for Forest.

Lingard didn’t receive a contract extension this summer. The 30-year-old player is currently searching for a new club.

5. Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng was considered one of the best center-backs of his generation. He won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League titles while playing for Bayern Munich.

Boateng left Bayern in the summer of 2021. The German defender then continued his career in France by joining Lyon as a free agent.

After two seasons in France, Boateng left the club as his contract expired this summer. Boateng, now 34 years old, is waiting for offers from other clubs.

