5 Reasons Why Arsenal Fans Should not Rejoice Yet despite a 5-point gap

Since clubs been burned too many times, I’m not likely to believe Arsenal can win the Premier League until it’s mathematically impossible to be beaten.

My mind tells me that in every sport, mental toughness is absolutely essential.

Talent only gets you so far; to cross the finish line, you need a strong mental attitude.

Man City are still the favorites in the final stretch even when emotion is removed, simply because they have players who know how to handle the pressure that builds up in March and April.

The Champions have demonstrated for years that they can handle playing every few days in crucial situations and string victories together.

We are aware that Man City can withstand “squeaky bum time,” but we nobody knows that about the Gunners yet.

Not criticism, just an admission that the team is the youngest in the division and managing the hopes and expectations of Arsenal supporters around the globe may be too much.

Strangely enough, I believe it’s more likely that Arsenal will win the Premier League by a wide margin than by a narrow one.

Man City might not put out enough effort to challenge their 5-point advantage over them in the standings (with a game remaining)?

However, if that advantage is lower with 10 games remaining, Pep Guardiola will be very aware that he has a winning squad that is street smart and adept at handling the situation.

1. 1995-1996 Season

At the end of January, Newcastle led Man United by 12 points, and the attacking play of the Geordies was well-liked across the nation.

However, it became apparent in February that the Toon Army was paralyzed by failure anxiety, almost as if they were obsessed with winning the championship.

Every week, Kevin Keegan made an effort to minimize Man United’s efforts to reduce their lead. We would have gained a 7-point lead, it’s still 9 points, etc.

Sir Alex Ferguson started playing mind tricks after realizing his opponents couldn’t turn the tide after United’s victory at Saint James Park, which cut the deficit to just one point.

Many believed that Keegan didn’t need to play as offensively as he usually does with such a large lead, and that if he had turned to a more conservative style of play, they wouldn’t have given up stupid points.

Actually, Keegan had no idea how to ease their worries.

2. 1997-98

The Gunners started the new year with 12 points behind Man United after a miserable holiday season, with some bookmakers infamously handing out bets already.

Although the defending champions had points on the board, it was well known that Arsenal had a few games in hand.

But when they faltered against West Ham and Sheffield Wednesday, Arsenal had a clear path to the title.

However, Sir Alex Ferguson was aware that Arsenal still needed to prevail at Old Trafford and in their remaining games, something we hadn’t done throughout the Premier League era.

Arsene Wenger was unaffected by Kevin Keegan’s psychological tricks. After a historic 1-0 victory in Manchester, the Gunners took control of their own destiny and won their final eight games to claim the title.

3. 2002-2003

Following their 8-point lead in March, bookies began to pay out on Arsenal defending their title (Man Utd had a game in hand).

The Gunners broke countless records and their brand of football was hailed all around the world after winning the Double the previous season.

Arsene Wenger famously predicted his side may complete an entire league season without losing a game as a result of that. Just one year earlier than expected, his prediction came true.

Arsenal struggled to handle the hunter mentality, dropping points at Blackburn and Villa.

After playing United to a 2-2 draw to keep their fate in their own hands, they lost a 2-0 lead against Bolton and effectively the title.

4. 2007-2008

Some Gooners should be aware of the fact that in February, a young Arsenal squad led Birmingham 2-1 and was 8 points clear at the top of the table. They gave up a late penalty as a result of a cliche error.

One of the few senior players they had, Gallas, mounted a one-man sit-down protest at the final whistle in place of the captain placing an arm around the shoulders of the young players.

It’s likely that Eduardo’s broken leg that day had an effect on a young squad.

Due to their subsequent four draws, Chelsea and Manchester United gained pace on them.

Both of their losses eliminated them from contention.

In retrospect, Mr. Wenger might have benefited from bringing in some expertise in January.

Arteta has thankfully been carrying out that this month.

5. 2011-12

Some believe that Man City won’t be able to bridge the deficit with a 5 point lead and a game left. With only six games remaining, they closed an 8-point lead and won the Premiership for the first time.

Ironically, it was Arsenal’s future manager who scored the Everton goal that appeared to give the red half of Manchester the upper hand at the time.

A defeat at Wigan and a late Everton equalizer at home meant that going into the Manchester Derby, everything was still up for grabs.

Because City won the Derby, they had the advantage on the last day owing to goal differential, which led to the iconic Aguero moment.

