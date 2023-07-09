5 Premier League Clubs That Suffered The Most Injuries In 2022-23

The Premier League is renowned for its intense competition and fast-paced nature. In addition to squad depth, tactical brilliance, and team cohesion, injuries can significantly impact a team’s performance. Some clubs in the English top flight faced a multitude of injuries during the 2022-23 season.

Here are the top five Premier League clubs that endured the most injury setbacks in the 2022-23 campaign.

5. Tottenham Hotspur – 35 injuries

Tottenham Hotspur had a challenging 2022-23 season, with injuries plaguing the team throughout the campaign. The North London club suffered a total of 35 individual injuries, resulting in players missing a combined 1,085 days and 132 games.

Among the injuries were knee problems, hamstring strains, calf injuries, and various other ailments. The high number of injuries undoubtedly contributed to Tottenham’s disappointing season.

4. Liverpool – 36 injuries

Liverpool also faced significant injury woes last season, particularly in the midfield department. Absences of key players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, and Arthur Melo left the Reds lacking in midfield depth. Additionally, attackers Luiz Diaz, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota also endured lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Liverpool suffered a total of 36 injuries, leading to players missing 1,574 days and 184 games. These setbacks, combined with tactical flaws, resulted in a sixth-place finish for the 2020 Premier League champions.

3. Nottingham Forest – 37 injuries

Making a return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence, Nottingham Forest narrowly avoided relegation thanks to strong performances towards the end of the season. However, the team faced a significant number of injuries, with a total of 37 individual cases.

The squad’s depth, bolstered by 21 summer signings, led to a congested roster. Key players such as Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Neco Williams, Giulian Biancone, and Scott McKenna all suffered from lengthy injury spells.

2. Newcastle United – 39 injuries

Newcastle United performed admirably in the Premier League last season, securing a fourth-place finish and finishing as runners-up in the League Cup. However, they also experienced their fair share of injury concerns, ranking second on the list of clubs with the most injuries in the league.

Newcastle suffered a total of 39 injuries, primarily affecting attacking players such as Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Callum Wilson, along with other fringe players. Despite the setbacks, the team showcased resilience and determination throughout the campaign.

1. Chelsea – 48 injuries

Chelsea endured the highest number of individual injuries among Premier League clubs last season, contributing to their underwhelming performances across competitions. Players missed a combined 1,836 days and 216 games due to injuries. The squad’s large size, with approximately 32 players on the league roster, increased the likelihood of injuries. Constant injuries and managerial changes led to a lack of consistency, with Chelsea utilizing 38 different lineups in 38 league games.

Key players like Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Armando Broja, Reece James, Christian Pulisic, and Wesley Fofana were sidelined for significant portions of the season. As the club undergoes a squad overhaul, addressing fitness levels and managing stress will be crucial under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

