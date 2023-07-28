5 Popular Football Teams Who Underwent Name Transformations

Many football supporters are passionate about their favorite teams and can easily recite their names without a second thought. However, it might come as a surprise to many that several well-known football clubs didn’t always go by the names they are known by today. Over the years, these clubs underwent name changes for various reasons, and this article explores some of them.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, commonly known as Wolves, had its beginnings as St. Luke’s F.C. in 1877. Founded by John Baynton and John Brodie, two students from Blakenhall’s St. Luke’s Church School, the club merged with a nearby cricket team called Blakenhall Wanderers in 1879 to form Wolverhampton Wanderers. Notably, Wolves is one of the few football teams in Europe owned by Chinese businessmen.

Arsenal, the renowned North London club, started its journey as Dial Square Football Club in 1886. Founded by David Danskin and 15 other munitions workers, the club was later renamed Royal Arsenal after the building where its members worked.

In 1893, the club became a limited liability company and changed its name to Woolwich Arsenal. Eventually, they dropped the Woolwich from their name and settled with Arsenal, their current identity.

Everton, another prominent club, was initially known as St. Domingo FC when established in 1878. This name was in tribute to a nearby Methodist church of the same name, and the club’s purpose was to provide sporting activities for the church members. However, as the club expanded to include individuals outside the church, it was renamed Everton in 1879, and that name has remained ever since.

Real Madrid, arguably one of the most famous football clubs in history, didn’t start with its iconic name. It was founded in 1900 as Nueva Sociedad de Football (New Society of Football) before becoming Madrid Football Club the following year. The club’s name was elevated to Real Madrid in 1920 after Spanish King Alfonso XIII granted them the royal title, solidifying their status as a royal club, which they still proudly carry today.

Manchester United, one of the most successful football clubs globally, also went through multiple name changes before arriving at its current identity.

Established in 1878 as Newton Heath Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Football Club, the club faced financial difficulties. In 1902, Captain Harry Stafford and four other local businessmen took over and renamed the club to Manchester United, the name now beloved by millions of fans worldwide.

Latest5 (

)