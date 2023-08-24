5 Players with the Most Trophies, Lionel Messi Ranked First

Inter Miami became the champions of the 2023 Leagues Cup after defeating Nashville. Messi helped his team win through a penalty shootout.

Inter Miami’s success in winning the 2023 Leagues Cup adds to Messi’s trophy collection. La Pulga has now secured 44 trophies throughout his career.

Messi has always been closely associated with trophies. He has become one of the players with the most extensive trophy collections in the world.

Here are the top 5 football players with the most titles.

5. Andres Iniesta (37 trophies)

Andres Iniesta is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world during his time. The Spanish player also boasts a significant collection of trophies throughout his career on the field.

Iniesta won all of his titles while playing for Barcelona. He secured 16 trophies, including nine La Liga titles and four Champions League titles.

On the international stage, Iniesta also lifted the World Cup trophy in 2010 with the Spanish National Team. At the age of 39, Iniesta has yet to retire and has recently joined the UAE Pro League’s Emirates Club.

4. Maxwell (37 trophies)

Maxwell was never considered one of the best left-backs in the world. However, the Brazilian player enjoyed a highly successful football career.

Maxwell had a career in several countries. He won trophies in the Netherlands with Ajax, in Italy with Inter Milan, in Spain with Barcelona, and in France with PSG.

Maxwell’s prime came at PSG, where he won 14 trophies in just five years while playing for the French giants.

3. Hossam Ashour (39 Trophies)

Hossam Ashour never played in European competitions. The Egyptian player spent most of his career at Al-Ahly and won numerous titles there.

Ashour made his debut for Al-Ahly in 2003. Over the next 17 years, he helped the club secure 39 trophies, including 13 Egyptian Premier League titles and 10 Egyptian Super Cup titles.

This defensive midfielder made 15 appearances for the Egyptian National Team. He decided to retire in 2022 after playing for Al-Ittihad.

2. Dani Alves (44 Trophies)

Dani Alves is widely regarded as one of the greatest full-backs of all time. The Brazilian player has won trophies in his home country with Bahia and Sao Paulo.

Alves also found immense success after moving to Europe. He won titles in Spain with Sevilla and Barcelona, in Italy with Juventus, and in France with PSG.

Additionally, Alves has won five trophies with his national team, including two Copa America titles. At the age of 40, Alves has not officially retired from the field.

1. Lionel Messi (44 Trophies)

Lionel Messi is considered the greatest footballer of all time. The Argentine player has just guided Inter Miami to victory in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Previously, Messi won 34 incredible trophies while representing Barcelona. La Pulga then secured three more trophies with PSG.

Messi also possesses an impressive collection of trophies with the Argentine national team. He won the Copa America, the World Cup, and the Finalissima.

