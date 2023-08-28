5 Players with the Most Goals in a Single Season Across Europe’s Elite Leagues

The pursuit of goals is at the heart of football, and history is adorned with players who have achieved extraordinary feats by finding the back of the net with remarkable frequency. In the illustrious annals of Europe’s top five leagues, some players have etched their names in golden letters by producing astonishing goal-scoring exploits within a single season. In this article, we delve into the exceptional achievements of five players who stand as the record holders for the most goals scored in a single campaign.

5. Gonzalo Higuain: 36 goals (Napoli, 2015-16)

Gonzalo Higuain’s name finds its place among the goal-scoring elites with his remarkable season at Napoli. In the 2015-16 campaign, the Argentine marksman left a trail of scorched nets as he netted an impressive 36 times in Serie A. Higuain’s ability to consistently find the target and deliver clutch performances led Napoli to a formidable title challenge.

4. Erling Haaland: 36 goals (Manchester City, 2022-23)

Erling Haaland’s meteoric rise to prominence continued with an astonishing 36-goal haul during the 2022–23 Premier League season while playing for Manchester City. The Norwegian striker’s clinical finishing, imposing presence, and exceptional goal-scoring instinct earned him a place in the echelons of prolific goal-getters.

3. Robert Lewandowski: 41 goals (Bayern Munich, 2020–21)

A true marksman’s performance was epitomised by Robert Lewandowski during the 2020–21 Bundesliga season. The Bayern Munich striker set an extraordinary record by notching an incredible 41 goals in a single campaign. Lewandowski’s predatory instincts, impeccable positioning, and clinical finishing propelled him to the summit of goal-scoring excellence.

2. Josip Skoblar: 44 goals (Olympique Marseille, 1970–71)

The prolific Josip Skoblar wrote his name in the history books with an astounding 44-goal haul during the 1970–71 Ligue 1 season while representing Olympique Marseille. Skoblar’s remarkable feat remains a testament to his goal-scoring prowess and Marseille’s dynamic attacking prowess during that era.

1. Lionel Messi: 50 Goals (Barcelona, 2011–12)

The crown jewel of goal-scoring achievements belongs to none other than Lionel Messi. In the 2011–12 La Liga season, the maestro redefined the limits of goal-scoring by netting an astonishing 50 times for Barcelona. Messi’s blend of dribbling wizardry, creative genius, and unmatched finishing made him a phenomenon that transcended traditional notions of goal-scoring.

Imjohn (

)