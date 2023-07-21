5 Players Who Have Never Got Red Carded In Their Careers

The referee in a football game will show a red card to a player who exhibits severe behavior or engages in foul play. The penalties for getting a red card are different and are intended to discipline defaulters. A football player who has never been sent off in their career is uncommon. This is so because everyone, especially those who mean well, are capable of making mistakes. However, there are certain athletes who have avoided receiving a red card at any point in their careers.

1. Philip Lahm

Philip Lahm is the lone defender on this list, thus I started it with him. One of the greatest right backs in history is thought to have been Philipp Lahm. His senior playing career was primarily spent with Bayern Munich. He has achieved a lot and won a lot of titles. Lahm never received a red card during any of his 652 career games.

2. Raúl

Real Madrid’s Third-highest career goal scorer Along with being an expert goal scorer, Ral was also a master of fair play. He participated in 916 games during his career, scoring 384 goals. Throughout his long career, he was never issued a red card.

Karim Benzema 3.

Another legend of Real Madrid is included. Karim Benzema has never been sent off in his professional career. Despite not being retired like the others, he has played football for more than 16 years. Despite spending a significant portion of his career with players who enjoyed fouling others like Ramos and Pepe, the French striker was able to keep the run going. He often participates in tight games like the El Clasico, where anyone might receive a red card.

4, Andrés Iniesta

The majority of the midfield maestro’s career was spent at Barcelona. He currently represents Japanese club Vissel Kobe at the age of 37. Iniesta hasn’t been sent off once in the 762 games he’s played thus far in his career.

5. Gary Lineker

Although the legend retired in 1994, his achievements are still extolled today. He had a history of scoring goals, having done so 135 times in 272 games. He learned how to avoid getting into foul trouble in addition to knowing how to score goals. He never received a warning from the referee during his entire career.

He was honoured in 1990 with a FIFA Fair Play award for his red card record.

