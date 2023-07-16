5 Players Who Could Replace Kylian Mbappe At PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Kylian Mbappe are facing the possibility of parting ways this summer, creating a need for a replacement. Despite signing a two-year deal last year, Mbappe has decided not to extend his contract, prompting PSG to consider selling him rather than risk losing him for free next year.

Here are five players who could potentially step in to fill the void left by Mbappe if he were to leave the French club this transfer window.

5. Goncalo Ramos (Benfica)

Portugal striker, Goncalo Ramos, has caught PSG’s attention with his impressive performances for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and his domestic season with Benfica. However, securing Ramos as a replacement may require a significant portion of the proceeds from Mbappe’s potential sale due to his contract and release clause.

4. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Portuguese forward Joao Felix is seeking a move away from Atletico after a loan spell at Chelsea. PSG is reportedly interested in signing Felix, and his style of play would suit the club’s needs. The prospect of joining PSG, where he could potentially become a key player, is appealing to the young Portuguese attacker.

3. Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Dembele is an exceptional and versatile attacker known for his dribbling skills and decision-making. PSG is keen on Dembele as a replacement for Mbappe, and they are prepared to meet his release clause. Dembele had a productive season with Barcelona, contributing with goals and assists.

2. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Osimhen played a pivotal role in Napoli’s Serie A title win, impressing with his pace, movement, and finishing. He is now regarded as one of the top strikers in the world. PSG is linked with Osimhen as they consider their options with Mbappe’s uncertain future. The 24-year-old Nigerian striker could provide a long-term solution for PSG.

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

England captain, Harry Kane, has emerged as a marquee signing target for PSG. With his desire for trophies and Champions League football, Kane may be open to leaving Tottenham, especially as his contract expiration looms. PSG would want to avoid losing him for free next year, making this a potentially realistic move. Kane’s impressive goal-scoring record in a struggling Spurs team adds to his appeal.

