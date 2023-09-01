5 Players Who Could Leave Man United to Boost Transfer Funds

Manchester United is one of the clubs actively shopping in this summer’s transfer market. The Red Devils have already acquired three new players.

Manchester United has purchased Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund. Additionally, they’ve brought Jonny Evans back to strengthen the defense.

Despite this, Manchester United’s performance hasn’t been satisfactory so far, indicating the need for improvement under Erik Ten Hag’s leadership.

Ten Hag aims to bring in new reinforcements to bolster the club’s performance, but the Red Devils’ budget is running thin.

Several players are not part of Ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford and could be sold to raise additional transfer funds.

Here are five players who could leave Manchester United before the summer 2023 transfer window closes:

1. Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson no longer wants to warm the bench at Manchester United and is unlikely to displace Andre Onana as the starting goalkeeper.

Henderson was loaned to Nottingham Forest last season but suffered injuries, limiting his appearances to just 20 matches.

He is reportedly set to join Crystal Palace in the near future.

2. Donny van de Beek

Many expected Erik Ten Hag’s arrival at Manchester United to revive Donny van de Beek’s career, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Van de Beek has struggled to secure regular playing time at Old Trafford and suffered a serious injury last season.

Manchester United doesn’t intend to keep him this season, and he may revive his career elsewhere with a new club.

3. Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is no longer a regular starter at Manchester United and would need to leave the club for more playing opportunities.

He has been linked with West Ham throughout the summer, but his transfer has been delayed due to price negotiations.

Manchester United won’t obstruct McTominay’s departure and is actively seeking a new club for the midfielder.

4. Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal Mejbri didn’t make it to Manchester United’s first team last season and was loaned to Birmingham City to gain senior-level experience.

His loan spell at Birmingham City went well, but he still faces tough competition in the midfield at Manchester United.

This could lead to Manchester United selling him.

5. Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo was loaned to Sunderland last season, where he played regularly in the Championship and performed impressively.

Despite his success, Diallo hasn’t secured a spot in Manchester United’s first team under Erik Ten Hag.

