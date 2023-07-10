5 Players That Have Joined PSG So Far This Summer

PSG have started reinforcing their squad ahead of next season competitions. They have secured the signing of Marco Asensio from Real Madrid on free transfer. Asensio was highly impressive in performance for the los Blancos last season and he earned a move to PSG following the departure of Messi.

Messi parted ways with the Parisians on free transfer and was one of the best players in the Ligue 1 before his departure from the club. However, the club supporters booed Messi during his last appearance for the club. The 35 year old was named best foreign player in Ligue 1 last season after netting 16 goals with 16 assists for the Parisians. He also won the league title with PSG and formed an impressive attacking partnership with Kylian Mbappe.

Manuel Ugarte has joined PSG from Sporting CP for a fee of €60 million. He was one of the best defensive midfielders last season.

PSG signed Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar on free transfer. He’s expected to help the Parisians compete for different titles next season. Skriniar can be considered as one of the best CB’s in the world right now.

Mallorca midfielder Kang-In Lee has joined PSG for a fee of €22 million. He netted 6 goals and provided 6 assists in 39 games for Mallorca last season.

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has joined PSG for a fee of €47m until 2028. He’s the older brother of AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez and has penned a five-year contract in Paris. He joined Bayern Munich in 2019 and enjoyed four years of success with the German giants, winning the Bundesliga title every season, as well as the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020. However, he struggled with consistent injury problems last season.

Malikings (

)