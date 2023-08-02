5 Players Liverpool Shouldn’t use in their next match vs Chelsea if they want to perform better.

Liverpool suffered a disappointing defeat against Bayern Munich in a thrilling pre-season encounter, with a final score of 4-3.

The loss highlighted some areas of concern for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and certain players’ performances werent good enough to warrant a start in their upcoming league fxture against Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues, Below are some of the players he should drop for improvement in performance against Chelsea.

One player whose defending has been questioned is Trent Alexander-Arnold. While his attacking prowess is undeniable, concerns have arisen about his defensive abilities, he struggled to make tackles and get close to the Bayern attackers, Klopp shoudl bench Alexander-Arnold to address defensive issues.

Joel Matip’s display against Bayern also raised eyebrows. While he had moments of solidity, his lapse in concentration allowed Bayern’s Serge Gnabry to exploit the defense with a well-timed run. With Liverpool potentially seeking defensive reinforcements, Matip’s spot in the starting eleven could be in jeopardy.

Darwin Nunez, though showing promise, missed some crucial opportunities in front of goal. Klopp might be inclined to give other attacking options a chance to make an impact in the next match.

Even Mohamed Salah, usually a standout performer, had a relatively quiet match. Despite his involvement in the build-up to Luis Diaz’s goal, Klopp could consider other attacking options to spark more intensity in the team.

Curtis Jones faced a tough test in the No. 6 role, replacing the departed Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. While he displayed composure in possession, he was occasionally outmaneuvered by Jamal Musiala. Klopp may weigh his options in midfield to find the right balance and physicality.

Charlesayor (

)