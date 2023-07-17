5 Players From Chelsea Current Squad That Could Help Them Qualify For Next Season Champions League.

Chelsea have already started their preseason training ahead of the new season, and the Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is really impressed with the performances of the team during their first training session.

The Blues are very busy in the summer transfer window market, and they have made some notable signings that could help them win title next season.

The Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has started building his squad with the players he has included in his plan.

The Argentine manager will be willing to build a formidable side that could challenge other titles contending sides in both the Premier League and European competitions if the Blues could finish on top four next season.

Chelsea have made some notable signings this summer, they have signed Christopher Nkunku from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, , Diego Moreira from Benfica, Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle, Alex Matos Norwich and Ishe Samuels- Smith from Everton and Angelo Gabriel.

However, amongst their new signings Christopher Nkunku is amongst the most experience players having played in Champions League for RB Leipzig.

Mauricio Pochettino could built his team with Christiana Nkunku, Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Enzo Fernandez.

Nkunku could help strengthen the Blues forward line, while the defence line of Thiago Silva,, James and Chilwell could strengthen the defence line and handle set pieces.

Enzo Fernandez needed a good partnership to link well with the attacking trio. This five players could help Chelsea finish on top four next season and possibly win trophies.

