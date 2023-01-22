5 observationsfrom Man Utd training ahead of Arsenal as forgotten star makes point

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United head to the Emirates Stadium to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal, knowing a win could put them firmly in contention for a title challenge.

The latest test for Erik ten Hag’s revival of Manchester United comes when his team travels to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

After the Red Devils had their worst Premier League season ever, Ten Hag quickly turned things around and now has them squarely in contention at the top of the table. Arsenal, though, is a team that is on the verge of a wave and on track to win the league for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The one blemish on the Gunners’ record is United, who defeated them at Old Trafford in September. And if they want to follow Mikel Arteta’s charges into the second half of the season, they will need another successful outcome.

Mirror Football examines United’s final practice sessions before the trip to the capital and notes the following:

Sancho rejoins the fray

Despite all of United’s recent progress, they would advance even more if Jadon Sancho were to become fit and active. Since October, the former Borussia Dortmund great hasn’t played; according to Ten Hag, he wasn’t emotionally or physically prepared.

After completing a customized training regimen away from his teammates, Sancho is now firmly back with the main group. The England international was happy throughout the practice, but his boss has given a hint that fans hoping for a quick comeback might have to wait a little longer.

When asked when he may rejoin the team, he responded: “I’m unable to respond to that query. He’s taking the next step because this is his first time participating in team training; we’ll build on that over the following few days and weeks before moving forward gradually.”

Fletcher yells orders.

The former United midfielder was frequently spotted at Carrington practices throughout the disaster that was Ralf Rangnick’s stint as temporary manager. With training ground tension leaks a thing of the past, the current coaching staff has had no such trouble communicating with the players.

However, the club’s technical director was still there before one of the most important games thus far this season. Fletcher was spotted yelling instructions to players as they finished up their preparations along the boundaries of training drills.

Pellistri longs for an opportunity.

Pellistri’s future is still a subject of speculation, with rumors circulating that he may be trying to leave before the deadline. The Uruguayan has only played six minutes total this season, and according to his agency, he will consider leaving if he doesn’t get more regular playing time.

However, the 21-year-old didn’t give off the vibe of a guy who was moping around and disheartened, working tirelessly in the hopes of getting noticed. He could need to wait till the cup tournaments, but according to recent rumors, United wants to keep him.

Garnacho is beaming.

Alejandro Garnacho, in contrast to Pellistri, is receiving numerous opportunities in the United first-team and has been one of their season’s standout performers. With Real Madrid sniffing, the club’s first aim is to sign the teenager to a new deal.

According to Mirror Football, a contract offer for eight years is on the table, but his advisors aren’t willing to commit to that period of time. The young Argentine, who appeared content and at ease in his surroundings and threatened to throw a snowball at coach Steve McClaren, doesn’t seem to be affected by those discussions.

attention to Arsenal’s press

Despite all the laughter and jokes during the session, there is an understanding that defeating Arsenal away from home will be their most difficult challenge of the season. For the Red Devils, who must dominate the midfield fight, Casemiro’s absence is a devastating one.

The Gunners have dominated opponents with their oppressive press and knack at stealing the ball in confined spaces. United made it clear that this was a focus area by having the entire team participate in exercises that required quick, one-touch passing while being constantly under pressure.

