5 Most Expensive Players That Joined Saudi Clubs In 2023

In the summer transfer window of 2023, the Saudi Pro League witnessed an unprecedented influx of high-profile talent. The league that once flew under the radar has now become a magnet for football stars, lured by lucrative contracts and a less competitive environment.

With that said, here are the top five most expensive players that signed for Saudi Pro League clubs in 2023, as per Sportskeeda:

5. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham to Al-Hilal) – €52.6 million

Al-Hilal’s acquisition of Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham for €52.6 million made him of the most expensive players in the nation and also bolstered their attacking options.

4. Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers to Al-Hilal) – €55 million

Wolverhampton’s midfield maestro, Ruben Neves, joined Al-Hilal for €55 million, adding quality and experience to the Saudi club.

3. Otavio (Porto to Al-Nassr) – €60 million

Portuguese winger Otavio left Porto to sign Al-Nassr in a €60 million deal, making him one of the most expensive players in Saudi Arabia.

2. Malcom (Zenit St. Petersburg to Al-Hilal) – €60 million

Known for his stint at Barcelona, Malcom moved from Zenit St. Petersburg to Al-Hilal for €60 million, placing him second on the list of most expensive players to join a Saudi Pro League club in 2023.

1. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal) – €90 million

Neymar joined Al-Hilal for a staggering €90 million in August 2023, making the most expensive player to join a Saudi club in 2023.

