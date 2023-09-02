5 Most Expensive African Transfers As Al-Ittihad Make Huge Offer For Mohamed Salah

In recent weeks, the football world has been buzzing with rumors of a monumental transfer deal involving Liverpool’s Egyptian sensation, Mohamed Salah. Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad has reportedly tabled an eye-watering offer, which could potentially set a new African record for the highest transfer fee ever.

Initially valued at £60 million, Al Ittihad’s pursuit of Salah has seen the offer soar to staggering heights, with the latest reports indicating a jaw-dropping €200 million (£171 million) bid. Liverpool now faces the difficult decision of whether to accept this colossal sum for their star player.

As we await the outcome of this historic transfer saga, let’s take a look back at the five most expensive African transfers in football history:

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

– Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal

– Year: 2018

– Fee: €63.8 million

In 2018, Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made a high-profile move to Arsenal after a prolific season with Borussia Dortmund. He made an instant impact, guiding Arsenal to their 14th FA Cup title with a crucial brace in the final against Chelsea.

4. Cedric Bakambu

– Transfer: Villarreal to Beijing Guoan

– Year: 2018

– Fee: €65 million

DR Congo’s Cedric Bakambu caught the footballing world’s attention with his move to Beijing Guoan in China. His €65 million transfer fee solidified his status as one of the most expensive African players ever.

3. Riyad Mahrez

– Transfer: Leicester City to Manchester City

– Year: 2018

– Fee: €67.8 million

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez made a big-money switch to Manchester City in 2018. His €67.8 million move marked one of the highest transfer fees ever paid for an African player, a testament to his exceptional playmaking skills.

2. Victor Osimhen

– Transfer: Lille to Napoli

– Year: 2020

– Fee: €70 million

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen made headlines in 2020 when he moved from Lille to Napoli for a remarkable €70 million. Osimhen’s performances played a crucial role in Napoli’s Serie A title win last season, with 26 goals in 33 appearances.

1. Nicolas Pepe

– Transfer: Lille to Arsenal

– Year: 2019

– Fee: €80 million

Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe remains the most expensive African player following his 2019 transfer to Arsenal. His outstanding season at Lille, featuring 22 goals and numerous assists, earned him this coveted title.

While these transfers represent significant milestones in African football, Mohamed Salah’s potential move to Al Ittihad could shatter existing records and redefine the limits of football economics in Africa. Football fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the final decision, which could make history in the world of sports transfers.

As the transfer window continues to captivate fans, we’ll be watching closely to see how Salah’s future unfolds and whether he’ll join the ranks of these illustrious African football stars who have made their mark on the global stage.

