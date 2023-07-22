5 Midfielders Who Boss The Pitch In England’s Top Flight

You know the Premier League is stacked with talent, but this season the midfield is overflowing with world-class players. As the league about to kicks off, there are more elite midfielders than ever before lighting up the pitch each week. The competition is fierce, but we’ve analyzed all the stats and footage to rank the absolute best of the best midfielders the Premier League has to offer right now. From clinical passers to creative dribblers to stalwart defenders, these guys do it all and make their teams tick. The players on this list are in a league of their own and on the fast track to legendary status. Here are the top 5 midfielders ruling the Premier League so far.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City’s midfield maestro and one of the Premier League’s most gifted players. His vision, passing range, and crossing ability are world class.

De Bruyne had another stellar season in 2022, racking up 18 assists for City – the most in the Premier League. His pinpoint through balls and crosses carved open defenses all season long. Some of his assists were works of art, like his perfectly weighted ball to Phil Foden against Brighton.

While De Bruyne excels creatively, he also has an eye for goal, scoring 11 times in the league last season. His goals tend to be spectacular, like his long-range strike against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United’s midfield maestro and the player that makes them tick. Since joining in January 2020, he’s completely transformed the team. His vision, passing range, and goalscoring prowess have made him one of the Premier League’s most dynamic midfielders.

Fernandes’s stats speak for themselves. In his first full season, he scored 28 goals and had 17 assists in all competitions. This year he’s on track to surpass those numbers, already with 12 goals and 8 assists halfway through the campaign.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount is one of Chelsea’s brightest young stars and a product of their youth academy. At just 23 years old, Mount has already established himself as a key player for club and country. His versatility, work rate and goal-scoring prowess from midfield have made him an instrumental part of Chelsea’s success.

Mount burst onto the scene during the 2019-20 season under former manager Frank Lampard. Given opportunities to showcase his talents, Mount took full advantage – racking up 7 goals and 6 assists in his debut Premier League campaign. The following season, Mount found the back of the net 9 times and provided 11 assists across all competitions, demonstrating that his first season was no fluke.

Whether playing as a number eight in midfield or in one of the wide attacking roles, Mount brings energy, skill and a goal threat to Chelsea’s front line. His local roots and life-long support of the club have also made him a fan favorite at Stamford Bridge. Mason Mount move to Manchester united for a stargering fee of £52m.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice has cemented himself as one of the Premier League’s top defensive midfielders. At only 23 years old, the English international is a lynchpin for West Ham and looks poised to take the next step in his promising career.

Rice’s greatest strength is his ability to break up opponents’ attacks. His expert tackling, interceptions, and aerial duels make it difficult for the other team to advance the ball through the middle of the pitch. Rice reads the game well, anticipating passes and moving to cut them off before they reach their target. His physicality and work rate also allow him to cover a lot of ground, chasing down attackers and winning 50/50 balls. Declan Rice is now an arsenal fan after his famous move of £105m making him the most expensive player in Premier League.

James Maddison

James Maddison is Leicester City’s free kick specialist and one of the Premier League’s most promising young midfielders. At only 25 years old, Maddison has already proven himself as a force to be reckoned with. His ability to place free kicks and score from distance makes him a threat whenever Leicester earns a set piece within shooting range.

Maddison’s free kick prowess comes as no surprise given his history. He scored free kicks at every level coming through Coventry City’s youth academy and continued refining his technique with Norwich City. Since joining Leicester in 2018, Maddison has scored some beauties, including a memorable free kick against Tottenham in 2019. He strikes the ball with power and precision, aiming for the top corners where keepers struggle to reach. He is now Tottenham Hotspur player.

