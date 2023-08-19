5 Manchester United Players Who Moved to Turkish Clubs Before Fred

Fred is not part of Erik Ten Hag’s plans this season. As a result, the Brazilian national team midfielder has decided to look for a new club.

Fred was linked with Fulham and Galatasaray. However, the former Shakhtar Donetsk player ultimately chose to join Fenerbahce.

Consequently, Fred becomes the latest player to move from Manchester United to Turkey. There have been several players who have taken this step before him.

Here are five players who moved from Manchester United to Turkish clubs before Fred.

1. Juan Mata

Juan Mata arrived at Manchester United in January 2014 from Chelsea. He played 285 games over eight and a half seasons with the Red Devils.

After his contract was not extended, Mata left Manchester United in the summer of 2022. He then joined Galatasaray on a free transfer.

Mata only played for Galatasaray for one season. He briefly lifted the Turkish Super Lig trophy in 2022/2023 before leaving the club.

2. Robin van Persie

Manchester United signed Robin van Persie from Arsenal. He played for the Red Devils for three seasons between 2012 and 2015.

During his three seasons at Old Trafford, Van Persie scored 58 goals in 105 appearances. He also won the Premier League title.

After playing for Manchester United, Van Persie continued his career at Fenerbahce. He represented the Turkish club for two seasons before returning to the Netherlands with Feyenoord.

3. Nani

Manchester United recruited Nani from Sporting CP in the summer of 2007. The Portuguese winger made 230 appearances and scored 40 goals with the Red Devils.

Nani also won numerous titles at Old Trafford. He secured four Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy.

After being loaned to Sporting CP, Nani left Manchester United in 2015 to join Fenerbahce. He played in Turkey for one season before moving to Valencia.

4. Bebe

Manchester United signed Bebe from Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2010. This transfer was quite unusual, as Sir Alex Ferguson never saw him play in person.

Bebe struggled immensely at Manchester United and even became a subject of ridicule. The Portuguese player only played seven times in his first season.

Bebe was then loaned to Besiktas the following season. He was also loaned to Rio Ave and Pacos de Ferreira before being released to Benfica in July 2014.

5. Kleberson

Manchester United acquired Kleberson in the summer of 2003, a year after his impressive performance in the 2002 World Cup. However, his career at Old Trafford was short-lived.

Kleberson suffered frequent injuries that limited his playing time. As a result, the Brazilian midfielder made only 30 appearances in all competitions with the Red Devils.

After two seasons, Kleberson left Manchester United. He continued his career in Turkey with Besiktas.

