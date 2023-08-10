5 Longest Home Games Unbeaten Streaks In The Premier League

The Premier League has witnessed remarkable unbeaten home streaks, and several clubs have etched their mark in history. Here are the top five longest home games unbeaten streaks in the Premier League.

1. Manchester United clinches the fifth spot with an impressive 35-game unbeaten run, spanning from December 1994 to November 1996, showcasing their dominance at Old Trafford.

2. Manchester United reappears in fourth place with a 36-game unbeaten streak, extending from December 1998 to December 2000. Their consistent performances at home underscored their prowess.

3. Manchester City’s formidable home form secures them the third position, boasting a 37-game unbeaten streak from December 2010 to December 2012. The Etihad Stadium transformed into a stronghold for the Sky Blues during this period.

4. Reflecting Liverpool’s resurgence in recent years, they claim the second spot with a 68-game unbeaten streak at home. This stretch, from April 2017 to January 2021, established Anfield as an intimidating venue for opponents.

5. At the summit is Chelsea, with an awe-inspiring 86-game unbeaten run at home, spanning from February 2004 to October 2008. Stamford Bridge experienced an era of complete domination under Jose Mourinho’s leadership.

