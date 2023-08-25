5 Liverpool players who hold the status as captain of their national teams

Van Dijk officially became Liverpool’s captain starting from August 1, 2023. The Dutch defender succeeded Jordan Henderson in this role.

Previously, Henderson decided to leave Liverpool. He moved to Al Ettifaq and played under the guidance of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Van Dijk won’t be working alone. He will be accompanied by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who acts as his deputy or vice-captain.

Liverpool won’t struggle to find a leader on the field. This is because there are several players at Liverpool who serve as captains of their respective national teams.

Here are five Liverpool players who hold the status of national team captains.

1. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is the current captain of the Netherlands national team. He assumed this role in 2018, succeeding Wesley Sneijder.

Van Dijk is an experienced player in the Dutch squad. The 32-year-old defender has earned 58 caps for his country.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk has been a part of Liverpool since January 2018. He has played in 224 matches with The Reds.

2. Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson is also one of the Liverpool players who serves as a national team captain. He is the leader of the Scotland national team.

Robertson made his debut for the Scotland national team in 2014. The 29-year-old player was later appointed as the team’s captain in 2018.

So far, Robertson has represented Liverpool in 269 matches across all competitions. He has contributed eight goals and 63 assists from his appearances.

3. Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai is one of Liverpool’s new recruits this summer. He was brought in from RB Leipzig for 70 million euros.

At Liverpool, Szoboszlai is under contract until 2028. The 22-year-old midfielder wears the number 8 jersey at his new club.

Currently, Szoboszlai holds the position of captain in the Hungary national team. He has already earned 32 caps for his country.

4. Wataru Endo

Liverpool lost many midfielders this summer. As one of the solutions, The Reds acquired Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart.

Endo is no ordinary player. The 30-year-old midfielder now serves as the captain of the Japan national team.

Endo made his debut for the Japan national team on August 2, 2015. So far, he has played 50 matches for his country.

5. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is a crucial player in Liverpool’s attacking line. He is consistently trusted by Jurgen Klopp to score against opponents.

When representing the Egypt national team, Salah proudly wears the captain’s armband. He has held this role since 2021.

Salah has now played 88 matches for the Egypt national team. He has also made 307 appearances for Liverpool.

