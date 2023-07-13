5 Key Records Held By Footballers At Real Madrid In Football History

Since its inception in 1903, Real Madrid has won 122 championships. This is because the club has consistently been home to high-caliber athletes. Take a look at these five Real Madrid player records.

Raul Gonzalez, a Spanish attacker, played 741 games for Real Madrid between 1994 and 2010, scoring 323 goals and assisting on 114 others.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the team’s all-time leading scorer. From 2009 until 2018, the Portuguese striker appeared in 438 games for the club, scoring 450 times.

Eden Hazard, a Belgian winger who spent €115 million to transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid in the 2019 summer transfer window, is the third most expensive player ever signed.

Karim Benzema, the French striker who played for the club from 2009 to 2023, finished fourth in this category with 165 assists. Along with Marcelo Vieira, he has the most trophies of any player in the club’s history. During his stay with the team, he brought home 25 medals.

