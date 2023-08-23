5 Inter Milan Players Who Wore the Number 7 Before Juan Cuadrado

Cuadrado concluded his eight-year journey with Juventus this summer. His contract expired and was not extended.

After parting ways with Juventus, Cuadrado moved to Inter on a free transfer. He signed a one-year contract with an option to extend for a second season.

Cuadrado is currently 35 years old. His experience and champion mentality are assets that could benefit Inter.

With Inter, Cuadrado has chosen to wear the number 7 jersey. This number has been worn by many players in recent seasons.

Here are five Inter players who wore the number 7 jersey before Juan Cuadrado.

1. Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez joined Inter Milan at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season. The Chilean star was initially loaned from Manchester United.

Inter later decided to permanently acquire him at the end of the season. Sanchez made 109 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 23 assists.

After three seasons with the Nerazzurri, Sanchez moved to Marseille in the summer of 2022. He wore the number 7 jersey during his time at Giuseppe Meazza.

2. Yann Karamoh

Yann Karamoh joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2017 after being recruited from Caen. However, Karamoh rarely got the chance to play after arriving at Giuseppe Meazza.

Karamoh was assigned the number 7 jersey at the beginning of the 2018/2019 season. However, he only used it once before being loaned to Bordeaux that season.

After Bordeaux, Inter sold Karamoh to Parma. The French player only made 18 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

3. Joao Cancelo

Inter Milan brought in Joao Cancelo at the start of the 2017/2018 season. The Portuguese defender was loaned from Valencia.

Cancelo managed to play regularly with the Nerazzurri. He made 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

However, Inter chose not to permanently acquire him from Valencia at the end of the 2017/2018 season. Cancelo wore the number 7 jersey for one season at Giuseppe Meazza.

4. Geoffrey Kondogbia

After competing with AC Milan, Inter Milan successfully acquired Geoffrey Kondogbia in the summer of 2015. He was bought from AS Monaco for a fee of up to 36 million euros.

As a midfielder, Kondogbia chose to wear the number 7 jersey. The French player made 56 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

In the 2017/2018 season, Kondogbia went on loan to Valencia. He refused to return to Inter and was permanently sold to Valencia in the summer of 2018.

5. Dani Osvaldo

Dani Osvaldo arrived at Inter Milan on loan from Southampton at the beginning of the 2014-15 season. However, Osvaldo’s career with the Nerazzurri only lasted for six months.

Osvaldo often caused problems and had a falling out with Mauro Icardi. Inter subsequently terminated his contract in January 2015.

Osvaldo scored seven goals in 19 matches with Inter. He wore the number 7 jersey during his time at Giuseppe Meazza.

