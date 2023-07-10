5 Footballers with the Most Guinness World Records

Football is a sport where players continuously push the boundaries, aiming to achieve remarkable record-breaking feats. From scoring incredible goals to showcasing unmatched athleticism, these players leave an indelible mark on the history of the game. Let’s take a closer look at five footballers who hold the most Guinness World Records.

5. Ederson Moraes – 1 Guinness World Record

Ederson Moraes, the Manchester City goalkeeper, is regarded as one of the best in the world. Known for his exceptional shot-stopping and ball-playing skills, he holds one Guinness World Record. Ederson achieved the longest football drop kick (75.45 meters) at the Etihad Campus in Manchester in May 2018. His outstanding distribution skills allow him to kick the ball deep into the opponent’s territory.

4. Neymar – 2 Guinness World Records

Neymar, the Brazilian superstar, has captivated the world with his exquisite technical abilities and flamboyance on the pitch. He holds two Guinness World Records. In 2018, Paris Saint-Germain signed him from Barcelona for a fee of €222 million, making him the most expensive signing in football history.

Additionally, Neymar scored the fastest goal ever at the Olympics, finding the net just 14 seconds into Brazil’s semi-final against Honduras at the 2016 Olympic Games.

3. Robert Lewandowski – 4 Guinness World Records

Robert Lewandowski, one of the greatest strikers of his generation, has broken numerous goalscoring records. The Polish marksman holds four Guinness World Records. In a Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg in 2015, he scored an astonishing five goals in just nine minutes after coming on as a substitute.

This incredible feat earned him the records for the fastest hat-trick (3 minutes and 22 seconds), fastest four-goal haul (6 minutes), and fastest five-goal haul. Lewandowski also holds the record for the most goals scored by a substitute in a single match.

2. Lionel Messi – 7 Guinness World Records

Lionel Messi, widely considered the greatest footballer of all time, has amassed an incredible collection of records throughout his illustrious career. He holds seven Guinness World Records. Among his achievements are being the youngest player to reach 50 Champions League goals, scoring the most goals in a single Champions League match (5 goals), and making the most appearances in La Liga by a foreign player (520).

Messi also holds the record for most goals in a Copa America game by a substitute, achieved by scoring a hat-trick for Argentina against Panama in June 2016.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 16 Guinness World Records

Cristiano Ronaldo, a football phenomenon, boasts a staggering 16 Guinness World Records. His records include being the top international goalscorer of all time, holding the most Champions League goals (140), and scoring the most goals in a single Champions League campaign (17 goals in 2013-14). Ronaldo’s accomplishments extend to his performances in UEFA club competitions, where he has the most goals across all tournaments.

He holds records for World Cup achievements, such as being the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick and being the only player to have scored in five FIFA World Cups. Ronaldo also holds records for his social media following, reliability from penalty kicks, and his Wikipedia page’s popularity.

