5 Footballers Who Have Played For Both Dortmund and Manchester United

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, two prominent clubs in England and Germany, respectively, have established themselves as desirable destinations for top talents worldwide, owing to their impressive history of player development. Notably, several players have had the privilege of representing both clubs, making it a noteworthy achievement in their careers.

With that said, here are five players who have graced the pitches of both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund:

5. Adnan Januzaj

The Belgian winger showcased early promise at Manchester United’s academy, but the weight of expectations proved challenging. After 63 senior appearances for MUFC, Januzaj moved to Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan in 2015.

4. Marcel Sabitzer

The Austrian midfielder had a brief loan stint with Manchester United during the 2022-23 season, appearing in 18 games and contributing three goals and one assist. Now, Sabitzer has secured a permanent move to Borussia Dortmund for the 2023-24 campaign.

3. Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan excelled at Borussia Dortmund before his move to Manchester United. The Armenian midfielder’s time with BVB saw him make 140 appearances, scoring 41 goals, and providing 49 assists. While at Manchester United, he played 63 games, scoring 13 goals and recording 11 assists.

2. Shinji Kagawa

Shinji Kagawa showcased his brilliance both at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United. However, his more significant impact was at Borussia Dortmund, where he made 216 appearances before permanently moving to Real Zaragoza in 2019.

1. Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho’s protracted transfer saga ended in Manchester United’s favour, as he joined the club for €85m ahead of the 2021-22 season. His time at Borussia Dortmund, starting in 2017, saw the talented winger tally an impressive 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances.

