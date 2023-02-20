5 facts about late Ghanaian star, Christian Atsu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Remains of late Ghanaian star, Christian Atsu arriving Ghana on Sunday (PHOTO: AP)

That Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu recently died in an earthquake is no longer news. That his body which was found exactly 12 days after a huge earthquake shook both Turkey and Syria to their very foundations and claimed over 44,000 lives, including that of Atsu is also now a common knowledge.

That the late midfielder’s body has since been flown on a Turkkishh Airways flight to Ghana for burial since his death was confirmed last Saturday is also pretty well circulated in the media.

However, there we are other aspects of the Christian Atsu persona that is quite unknown to the public.

We let into some of them in this report…

1) DEVOUT CHRISTIAN

Photo credit: Christian Network

Talk about someone really answering to his name, and Christian Atsu readily comes to mind. Rising from the dust of poverty to prominence through football, the sport he loved, Atsu was a born-again christian who espoused on the tenets of his faith in words and in deeds.

Atsu easily won the hearts of his followers with inspirational messages from Bible verses he shared on social media.

2) HE WAS A TWIN

Photo credit: Instagram

Unknown to many, Christian Atsu had a twin sister (whose name is Christiana Atsupie Twasam) born on the same day of January 10, 1992. Not much is known of this twin except that she lives and works in London, UK.

3) MARRIED A WHITE WOMAN, AN AUTHOR

Photo credit: Getty Images

Christian Atsu was married to a white lady of German origin for 10 years. He met the woman named Marie-Claire Rupio, who became his wife and mother of three children in Portugal in 2012, and were together as husband and wife until his recent death.

Marie-Claire Rupio is also an author and writer.

4) LOVED HUMANITARIAN WORK

Photo credit: Getty Images

As one who came from humble beginnings, Christian Atsu loved to give back something to society. He was an ambassador for Arms Around The Child, an organisation supporting disadvantaged children.

He was also known to pay thousands of pounds yearly to bail out from prisons, Ghanaians serving jail terms for stealing food.

As a matter of fact, he had committed humongous sums of his hard-earned cash, building a school in the Senya Baraku area of Ghana to meet the needs of indigent children before his untimely demise.

According to reports, the school had not yet being completed before he died.

5) HE WAS VERSATILE

Photo credit: Getty Images

Christian Atsu was also a versatile player who was comfortable in different positions on the field of play. Even though, he was essentially a midfielder, he could also function in the role of a left back, as well as a winger.

He is reported to have also scored the winning goal for his Turkish club, Hatayspor in a league game a day he went missing following the earthquake tragedy that struck on February 6, 2023.

Atsu had stints playing for clubs in Portugal, England, the Middle East and Turkey.

Photo credit: Getty Images

