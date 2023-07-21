5 Ex-footballers Who Got Normal Jobs After Retirement

After their illustrious football careers came to an end, these five ex-footballers surprised the world by opting for incredibly normal jobs rather than pursuing careers in coaching, punditry, or business ventures. Their choices demonstrated that life after football can lead to fulfilling and unexpected paths.

1. Vinnie Jones

Known for his tough-tackling and aggressive playing style on the pitch, Vinnie Jones transitioned to Hollywood after retiring from football. However, in a surprising twist, he later decided to leave the glitz and glamour of showbiz behind and opened a greengrocer’s shop in his hometown. Embracing a simple and down-to-earth lifestyle, Vinnie found joy in connecting with his community and serving fresh produce.

2. Paul Scharner

A former Austrian international and a versatile defender in his playing days, Paul Scharner chose a completely different path once he hung up his boots. Rather than seeking a position in football management, he followed his passion for law enforcement and became a policeman. Determined to serve and protect, Scharner found fulfillment in his new role, patrolling the streets and ensuring the safety of his fellow citizens.

3. David Seaman

After a successful goalkeeping career that included representing England in multiple World Cups, David Seaman decided to explore his artistic side. Instead of staying within the realm of football as a coach, he found his passion in pottery. With dedication and perseverance, Seaman honed his skills and became a respected figure in the pottery community, creating unique and exquisite pieces.

4. Juan Roman Riquelme

One of Argentina’s most gifted footballers, Juan Roman Riquelme, opted for a tranquil life post-retirement. Surprising many, he ventured into the world of fishing, embracing the peacefulness of nature. Leaving the football pitches behind, Riquelme found solace in the rhythmic motion of the sea, showcasing that contentment can be found in the simplest of pursuits.

5. Dirk Kuyt

Dirk Kuyt, the former Dutch forward and Liverpool legend, took an unexpected career path after football. Renowned for his work ethic on the pitch, Kuyt applied the same determination off the field when he became a football academy director. However, he eventually decided to reconnect with his Dutch roots and found passion in showcasing the beauty of the countryside as a windmill guide.

These ex-footballers’ choices demonstrate that life after the game can lead to extraordinary paths of fulfillment and happiness, proving that a “normal” job can be just as rewarding as a career in the limelight.

