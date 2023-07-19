5 English Footballers Who Were Never Booked Throughout Their Careers

In European football these days, rash tackles, emotional outbursts, and confrontations with referees often result in yellow cards. Surprisingly, out of the top twenty offenders since the inception of the Premier League, fifteen are English players, some of whom are almost regulars in getting booked, such as Gareth Barry and Wayne Rooney.

However, back in the day, referees were more lenient, allowing more physical contact before blowing the whistle. Remarkably, there are a few footballers who managed to avoid being booked even once throughout their careers.

Let’s take a look at five such gentlemen and their playing careers:

5. Gary Lineker – (1978 – 1994)

Gary Lineker, famously associated with BBC, is the most recent player to complete his entire career without receiving a booking. Starting with Leicester City, he moved on to Everton, then Barcelona, and finally Tottenham Hotspur in London. Regarded as one of the best strikers in football history, Lineker earned the Golden Boot in the 1986 FIFA World Cup, making him the only Englishman to achieve this feat.

With three different clubs – Leicester, Everton, and Tottenham – he also won the English Golden Boot. His exemplary fair play on the field earned him the FIFA Fair Play Award in 1990, making him not only a ruthless player but also a respectful and empathetic person.

4. Sir Stanley Matthews – (1932 – 1965)

Sir Stanley Matthews, a legendary name in English football, is considered one of the greatest players of all time. Spending the majority of his career at Stoke City, he holds the distinction of being the only footballer knighted during his playing career. Even at the age of 50, Matthews continued to play, showcasing exceptional fitness. He was the first player to win the European Footballer of the Year award and the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award in the same year.

Matthews was not only an outstanding footballer but also a gentleman and a visionary. He ventured to Apartheid-controlled South Africa and organized a team of 11 all-black men, called ‘Stan’s Men,’ leaving a positive impact on the sport and contributing to the fight for freedom. Throughout his 33-year career, he maintained a clean record without ever being booked.

3. William Beveridge “Billy” Liddell – (1938 – 1961)

Billy Liddell, a Liverpool legend and one of the best forwards of his time, was known worldwide for his strength, pace, ball control, and professionalism. He made 492 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 215 goals while playing as a left-winger, centre-forward, and traditional number 9. Liddell earned the nickname ‘Liddellpool’ due to his gentlemanly behavior on the field, and he remains the only Liverpool player never to have received a booking throughout his playing career.

An inspiring role model, Liddell showcased both lethal goal-scoring abilities and gentlemanly conduct, leaving a lasting legacy as one of the nicest personalities in the sport.

2. William Ambrose “Billy” Wright – (1939 – 1959)

Billy Wright, a Wolverhampton Wanderers legend, is renowned for various records in addition to his clean disciplinary record. As a one-club man, he holds the distinction of being the first footballer to achieve 100 international caps. Wright also holds the record for the longest playing streak in international football and captained the English national side a record 90 times, leading them in three FIFA World Cup finals – 1950, 1954, and 1958.

With 490 appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers, he maintained a clean disciplinary record throughout his career, which makes it all the more surprising that he is not discussed or praised enough despite his remarkable achievements.

1. Willian Ralph “Dixie” Dean – (1923 – 1940)

Even those who have played EA Sports’ FIFA series on ‘beginner’ mode might recognize the name Dixie Dean, as he is often mentioned by commentators Martin Tyler and Alan Smith when scoring a large number of goals in the domestic league. Dixie Dean is an Evertonian legend, having played for five clubs in total. However, the majority of his professional career was spent at Everton, where he scored an astonishing 349 goals in 399 appearances.

Dean’s exceptional talent on the field earned him the rare honor of being one of the few professional football players to never receive a booking of any kind. Throughout his 447 appearances for all five clubs, Dean played the sport with great skill and sportsmanship, refraining from any unsportsmanlike conduct.

