5 Defenders Who Successfully Stopped Ronaldo In His Prime

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stellar record speaks for itself when it comes to how deadly he is in front of goal. In his prime, there weren’t much defenders who could stand him or stop him from scoring. However, there are some top class defenders who managed to stop him in his prime. Let us look at defenders who were able to hold Cristiano Ronaldo down in his prime.

1. Sergio Ramos:

There is an advantage of being Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate, and this advantage is that you’ll know how to hold him down in case you play against him internationally. This was what happened when Portugal faced Spain in 2012 Euros semifinals. Sergio Ramos and Arbeloa shut Ronaldo up and prevented him from making any impact in that game.

2. Eric Abidal:

Eric Abidal had a successful career at Barcelona, including winning the sextuple with Pep Guardiola. One of his most memorable games was when his team ripped Real Madrid to shreds in an El Clasico game. Barcelona whipped Real Madrid 5-0 as Abidal made sure Ronaldo had no single breathing space.

3. Alessandro Nesta:

He was one of the most decorated AC Milan players, and alongside Paolo Maldini, their defense was almost impenetrable. Sir Alex Ferguson did not lose too often, but against AC Milan, his Manchester United side were completely outclassed. Despite not having Maldini by his side, Alessandro Nesta was given enough support to bolster the defense against Ronaldo, Rooney and Ryan Giggs.

4. Ashley Cole:

The Arsenal defender met with Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo on different occasions but never knew how to control him. With time, he learned how to neutralise Ronaldo’s tricks by sticking close to him and interrupting his moves. Even Ronaldo once admitted that Ashley Cole was one of the toughest defenders he has ever faced. According to Ronaldo, “Over the years I had some great battles with Ashley Cole, he does not give you a second to breathe.”

5. Diego Godin:

Under Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid have become a force to be reckoned with in Spain and in Europe. One of their most impressive games was when they hammered Real Madrid 4-0 at home, with Diego Godin completely shutting Ronaldo out of the game. Real Madrid had only 4 shots in that game, with just 1 on target. Although Ronaldo got his revenge by scoring a hat trick against them the next season, that particular game was a classic one for Diego Simeone’s side.

