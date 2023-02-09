5 Clubs Who Could Sign Paul Pogba if Juventus Terminate his Contract

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The French international Paul Pogba is once more making headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Due to an injury, the midfield hasn’t played since last summer. Paul Pogba left Manchester United for Juventus in the summer on a free transfer. Meniscus damage plagued Paul Pogba. For his knee issue, he had surgery in September.

Paul Pogba spent the years 2012 to 2016 with Juventus. He was in top form at this time and played a crucial role in leading the squad to numerous victories. His abilities drew the attention of other prestigious clubs, and in 2016 he signed with Manchester United for a then-record-breaking sum of 89 million euros.

Following his time at Manchester United, which generated a lot of fascinating rumors in the football world, he re-joined Juventus last season on a free transfer.

But since then, the 29-year-old midfielder’s situation has not improved. Since his arrival, he has not played a single time. Juventus is worried about the French player because several sources claim that the Italian club wants to trade him. Juventus is having trouble in the league; as a result of a 15-point deduction for their financial issues, they are currently ranked 13th in Serie A.

5. Inter Miami (USA)

Paul Pogba might do well at Inter Miami, a team known for its ownership. David Beckham, a former player for Manchester United and England, is a partial owner of the team.

Pogba traveled to see Matuidi, another French compatriot, play for Inter Miami in 2021. Numerous Major League Soccer (MLS) teams are reportedly interested in the midfielder, according to rumors. Leo Messi is reportedly also attracting interest from Inter Miami. We can simply wait and see how everything plays out.

4. Real Madrid (ESP)

Paul Pogba has drawn interest from Spanish powerhouses ever since his Juventus days. Zinedine Zidane, the former manager of Real Madrid, wanted him there, but things didn’t work out the way he wanted, and Pogba moved on to Manchester United.

Real Madrid’s midfield is currently being rebuilt. They are searching for a successor for Casemiro, Kroos, and Modric. The Real Madrid team will only get better with the signing of Pogba, who is just as promising as Camavinga and Tchouameni.

3. Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Paul Pogba was formerly of great interest to the French giants. Currently, the notion seems improbable, especially with Luis Campos as the new PSG Sporting Director. He might, however, still be a nice fit for the PSG team. When combined with Messi and Mbappe’s capabilities, his exceptional passing and crossing abilities may be lethal.

Along with his World Cup-winning colleagues Mbappe and Kimpembe, fans would want to see him play for their club.

2. Newcastle United (ENG)

As a result of their Saudi takeover, the magpies are flush with cash. They are actively investing in transfers with the goal of assembling a strong squad. As they would need someone who could run their midfield, Paul Pogba appears to be the right fit for them.

When Pogba was a member of Manchester United in 2021, Newcastle previously indicated interest in the player. Now, given Pogba’s current circumstances, Newcastle might not be a bad decision. The addition of Pogba to the already successful Newcastle United team would be excellent for the team.

1. Inter Milan (ITA)

For a while, it was evident that the Nerazzurri were interested in the French midfielder. They want to utilize Pogba’s skill in their midfield to increase their dominance in both the Champions League and Serie A. If Pogba receives an offer from Inter Milan, he should really look elsewhere given the team’s recent results.

