5 Chelsea Players Flop Miserably in their debut

Chelsea shattered the Premier League transfer record to bring in Caicedo. The Ecuadorian midfielder was acquired for a fee of 115 million euros from Brighton.

Caicedo made his debut for Chelsea in the match against West Ham in the second week of the 2023/2024 Premier League. He came on in the 61st minute, replacing Ben Chilwell.

After coming onto the field, Caicedo disappointed. He even committed a fatal foul that resulted in a penalty for West Ham.

Lucas Paqueta successfully converted the penalty into a goal. Chelsea eventually suffered a defeat with a score of 3-1 in this match.

Instantly, this mistake made Caicedo the talk of the town. However, he’s not the only player who has had a disappointing debut with The Blues.

1. Joao Felix

Chelsea loaned Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in January 2023. He made his debut with The Blues in the match against Fulham in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, Felix’s Chelsea debut was marred by a red card. The Portuguese player was sent off by the referee after a hard tackle on Fulham’s Kenny Tete.

Playing with 10 men, Chelsea failed to win the game. They were forced to concede 1-2 at Craven Cottage on that occasion.

2. Saul Niguez

To strengthen their midfield, Chelsea brought in Saul Niguez in the summer 2021 transfer window. The Spanish midfielder was loaned from Atletico Madrid.

Saul made his debut when Chelsea faced Aston Villa in the Premier League. However, he seemed to struggle in that match.

Saul was deemed to be losing possession of the ball too easily and often losing out in physical duels. He was then substituted for Jorginho at the start of the second half.

3.Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea from PSG in the summer of 2020. However, Silva’s Premier League debut with his new club didn’t go smoothly.

The Brazilian defender made a blunder in the match against West Brom. This blunder resulted in Chelsea conceding a goal.

At the end of the game, Chelsea failed to win against West Brom. Both teams ended this match with a 3-3 score at The Hawthorns.

4. Fernando Torres

Before Moises Caicedo, Chelsea broke the Premier League transfer record when they brought in Fernando Torres. At the time, Torres was acquired for a fee of 50 million pounds from Liverpool.

Interestingly, Torres made his debut for Chelsea against Liverpool. He couldn’t do much when facing his former club.

Torres failed to score a goal and was marked by Daniel Agger throughout the match. He was substituted out in the 66th minute, and Chelsea lost 0-1 in that match.

5. Moises Caicedo

After being acquired at a high price from Brighton, Moises Caicedo made his debut for Chelsea in the match against West Ham. He came on in the 61st minute.

Unfortunately, Caicedo had a disappointing debut with Chelsea. The Ecuadorian midfielder was noted to frequently lose the ball.

Caicedo also committed a foul that resulted in a penalty for West Ham. Nevertheless, Caicedo still has plenty of time to showcase his qualities with The Blues.

