5 Biggest Summer Transfers So far Based on the Transfer Fees Paid.

The summer transfer window of 2023 has witnessed several remarkable deals that have captured the attention of football fans worldwide.

The current transfer window have not disappointed, setting the stage for an exhilarating and competitive season.

Jude Bellingham’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid stands as the standout transfer of the summer.

The Englishman completed his transfer to the Spanish giants for a staggering fee of £103 million. Bellingham has already made his presence felt during Real Madrid’s preseason preparations, raising expectations of a significant impact on the team.

Another high-profile move comes in the form of Kai Havertz’s transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal. The German international made the switch to North London for a hefty fee of £70 million. Havertz’s arrival at Arsenal signals the club’s ambition to compete for major honors on the grandest stages.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s move from RB Leipzig to Liverpool also garners attention as one of the biggest deals of the summer.

Liverpool secured the services of the Austrian midfielder for a fee of £70 million. With the aim of revitalizing their midfield and reclaiming their position among the elite.

Mason Mount’s transfer from Chelsea to Manchester United is another noteworthy move in this summer’s transfer market. The Englishman completed his switch to Old Trafford for a fee of £64.5 million. Mount will undoubtedly be vying for a place in Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven as he aims to contribute to Manchester United’s pursuit of success.

Sandro Tonali’s transfer from AC Milan is also among the biggest deals of the summer. The highly rated midfielder finalized his move for £64 million, as Eddie Howe looks to build a competitive team capable of challenging for trophies.

Finally, Christopher Nkunku’s move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea completes the list of major transfers.

The Frenchman joined Chelsea for a substantial fee of £60 million, as the London club seeks to address their offensive concerns.

Charlesayor (

)