5 best tacklers in the world right now

Tackling is a crucial skill for defense in football. A skilled tackler can quickly and decisively stop the opposing team’s attacks, preventing them from advancing on the field.

Mastering the art of tackling involves a mix of physical strength, mental alertness, and impeccable timing. A team with skilled tacklers gains a significant advantage, as they can disrupt the opponent’s offensive plans and gain control during defensive transitions.

5. Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich, one of the world’s finest deep-lying playmakers, is widely recognized for his outstanding tackling skills. Known for his versatility and determination, he combines technical finesse with tactical intelligence. Kimmich’s impeccable timing and anticipation make him unmatched, enabling him to execute precise tackles with perfection. With this remarkable ability, he consistently dispossesses opponents and effectively dismantles their offensive play

4. Declan Rice

After his record-breaking transfer to Arsenal for €116.6 million, Declan Rice is now regarded as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the world. The Englishman’s exceptional tackling skills have earned him a stellar reputation.

As a midfield destroyer, Rice excels at regaining possession for his team through well-timed challenges and interceptions. His composed nature and ability to read the game make him a formidable force in breaking down opponents’ attacks. Rice possesses the remarkable talent of anticipating the opposition’s moves and making critical challenges. In doing so, he not only strengthens his team’s defense but also initiates swift counter-attacks.

3. Casemiro

Casemiro, a standout player of the modern era, is known for his tough tackling abilities. Interceptions and well-executed tackles are two crucial aspects of his game, making him arguably the best midfield destroyer of his generation.

Casemiro’s love for tackling sometimes leads to him getting into occasional trouble due to his eagerness to stop developing attacks before they become dangerous. However, the Brazilian midfielder never shies away or hides during a game.

He consistently provides protection to his team’s defense, fearlessly inserting his foot into the path of attackers to steal the ball and regain possession.

2. Guido Rodriguez

Guido Rodriguez, an Argentine international, is highly underrated as a defensive midfielder on the global stage. Playing for Real Betis, he is a formidable presence in the midfield, owing to his physicality and game intelligence.

Rodriguez is among the very best in his craft when it comes to making challenges. His timing is impeccable and his approach to tackling is relentless. With his exceptional tackling ability, he consistently dispossesses opponents and disrupts their offensive flow.

In the 2022-23 season, Rodriguez topped the charts for combined tackles and interceptions (157) among all La Liga players.

1. Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha is widely recognized as the ultimate master of tackling. In the 2022-23 season, he made an impressive 147 tackles and won 83 of them, the highest in all of Europe’s top five leagues.

Playing as a dominant presence at the base of Fulham’s midfield, Palhinha possesses a remarkable ability to intervene at precisely the right moment and disrupt opposition attacks. His tackling skills are both precise and aggressive, adept at unsettling opponents and executing well-timed challenges.

Palhinha’s defensive expertise and consistent performance were crucial to Fulham’s success, leading them to finish in the top half of the Premier League table last season.

