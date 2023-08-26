5 Barcelona players who wore the number 22 jersey before Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan previously played for Manchester City. He is a player who had a highly successful career during his time at Etihad Stadium.

In the previous season, Gundogan helped lead The Citizens to a treble win. They secured victories in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

Afterward, Gundogan chose not to extend his contract with Manchester City. The former Borussia Dortmund player then moved to Barcelona on a free transfer.

At Camp Nou, Gundogan wears the number 22 jersey. Many Blaugrana players have worn that number before him.

Here are the last five players who wore the number 22 jersey at Barcelona before Ilkay Gundogan.

1. Raphinha

Raphinha is the last player who wore the number 22 jersey at Barcelona before Ilkay Gundogan. He now wears the number 11.

Raphinha joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022. The 26-year-old player was signed from Leeds United for a transfer fee of 58 million euros.

So far, Raphinha has played in 51 matches in all competitions for Barcelona. He has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in his appearances.

2. Oscar Mingueza

Oscar Mingueza is a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy. He was promoted to the first team during Ronald Koeman’s coaching era in November 2020.

Due to limited playing opportunities, Mingueza decided to move to Celta Vigo in the summer of 2022. He wore the number 22 jersey in his last season at Camp Nou.

Mingueza played a total of 66 matches in all competitions for Barcelona. The player, who can also perform as a right-back, contributed two goals and five assists.

3. Emerson Royal

Barcelona bought Emerson Royal from Atletico Mineiro for 12 million euros. However, the Brazilian player was then sold to Real Betis with a buy-back option.

In the summer of 2021, Barcelona decided to bring Emerson back. However, the 23-year-old player had a brief stint at Camp Nou.

Emerson was sold to Tottenham shortly after returning to Barcelona for 25 million euros. He briefly wore the number 22 jersey before moving to the Premier League.

4. Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is one of Barcelona’s young stars. He displayed exceptional talent, earning his debut for the Barcelona first team at a young age.

Despite having great potential, Ansu Fati’s career at Barcelona has often been hampered by injuries. As a result, the 20-year-old player has yet to reach his full potential with Blaugrana.

So far, Ansu Fati has scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 111 matches in all competitions for Barcelona. He wore the number 22 jersey during the 2020/2021 season.

5. Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2018. The Chilean midfielder won the La Liga title in his debut season at Camp Nou.

However, Vidal’s time at Barcelona was short-lived. He left the club in the summer of 2020, moving to Inter Milan.

During his two seasons at Barcelona, Vidal made 96 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists. He wore the number 22 jersey while donning the Blaugrana colors.

Legend2krissOzi (

)