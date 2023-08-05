5 Arsenal Players Who Can Replace Injured Jesus Ahead of Man City Clash for Community Shield

Arsenal faces a challenging situation as they will be without their star striker, Gabriel Jesus, at the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season due to a knee injury. Although the injury is not serious, it will keep him sidelined for a few weeks, affecting the team’s attacking options.

As Arsenal prepares for the Community Shield clash against Manchester City, the question arises: who can fill the void left by Gabriel Jesus? Sports Brief takes a look at five Gunners stars who could step up to the plate and deputize for the Brazilian striker.

Eddie Nketiah: The English striker has proven himself as a reliable deputy in the past and believes in his ability to lead the line when called upon. With experience standing in for Jesus during the 2022 World Cup, Nketiah seems like the obvious choice to start in his absence.

Folarin Balogun: Having impressed on loan at Reims last season with an impressive tally of 21 league goals in Ligue 1, Balogun is a promising talent. While Arsenal may have initially planned to keep him as a backup, Gabriel Jesus’ injury could alter their plans and provide an opportunity for Balogun to shine.

Kai Havertz: The summer recruit from Chelsea brings versatility to Arteta’s squad. Having played as a number 9 during his Blues career, Havertz could be an intriguing option to step in for Jesus, especially given his £67.5 million price tag.

Leandro Trossard: The Belgian forward, acquired from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, can play in various attacking positions. His ability to slot into Arteta’s preferred 4-3-3 formation or operate as a left-sided number 8 offers tactical flexibility.

Gabriel Martinelli: The exciting left-winger can also be considered as a potential replacement for his fellow countryman. Martinelli’s ability to take on defenders and his proficiency with both feet make him a compelling choice for the center-forward role.

As Arsenal evaluates its options ahead of the Community Shield clash, there’s no denying that the absence of Gabriel Jesus will require the team to adapt and find suitable replacements from within their ranks. The challenge will be to maintain their attacking prowess and competitiveness without their first-choice striker.

